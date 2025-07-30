If you were paying attention to the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4, you’ll have noticed Conrad’s parting voiceover, saying “What have I done?” In case you missed it, the hit Prime Video show has set us up for a full episode from Conrad’s point of view (POV) next week, and it’s going to be a tough one to sit through. Why? Just look at the unhinged level of chaos that’s unfolded over the last few weeks.

We’re only four episodes into the show’s final season, and it isn’t wasting any time dishing out the dirt. The first two episodes kicked off with Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) not managing to graduate on time, then proposing haphazardly to Belly (Lola Tung) without a ring, but has also cheated on her in the interim… twice. Steven (Sean Kaufman) woke up from a coma after being in a car accident on exactly the same day Jeremiah chose to propose, naturally. In episode 3, we saw Conrad (Christopher Briney) find out the engagement news at his own mother’s memorial ceremony.

In short, it’s a tough time to be Conrad, and things aren’t going to get any easier. There’s a big chance we’re about to see what’s happening – or what’s about to happen – from his perspective in The Summer I Turned Pretty in season 3 episode 5, and I’m not sure the fandom is going to survive it.

Conrad’s POV is coming in The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 5, and it’s going to break us

Conrad (Christopher Briney) in The Summer I Turned Pretty. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Here’s what we know from The Summer I Turned Pretty in season 3 episode 4. We’ve seen Conrad comforting Belly while she cries and then saying yes to being best man, giving his blessing through gritted teeth. He bakes for her birthday, which he’s remembered off of his own back and staying at his cousins to make her feel more comfortable. In the meantime, Jeremiah left Belly in tears to board a flight to Cabo, which is exactly the same flight Conrad canceled in order to stay by her side.

Even with your eyes closed, there’s no question about who’s coming out on top in this ill-fated love triangle. Well, everyone except for Belly can see this. It’s a rite of teenage passage to make some terrible decisions that could potentially derail your entire life, but dragging Conrad through the emotional mud as collateral damage only gets more difficult to watch as time goes on. But could his POV moment mark a turning point in the Prime Video hit?

CONRAD'S POV NEXT WEEK WE SHOULD ALL BE VERY AFRIAD #TheSummerITurnedPretty pic.twitter.com/BQQipRwGOFJuly 30, 2025

We’re either going to see the build-up to episodes 3 and 4 from Conrad’s eyes, or follow the immediate fallout from episode 4 instead. Conrad’s always had a mountain ahead of him to climb when it comes to his feelings, but dump all of this on his plate and that mountain’s just got a lot bigger. I cannot stand how badly he’s being treated by just about everyone else on the show, and that doesn’t seem likely to stop.

However, a switch in perspective could be a means to an end. We’re assuming that season 3 ends with Belly and Conrad riding off into the sunset, which means a hefty bit of emotional baggage needs to be worked through over the next seven episodes. In order for that to be convincing, the turning point has to be huge in order to make a profound enough difference to everyone involved. Seeing events from Conrad’s POV while he comes to terms with Belly and Jeremiah marrying is just the right kind of straw to break the camel’s back.

Conrad’s going to cry, I’m going to cry and I’d bet good money that you’re going to cry too. The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 episode 4 was possibly the most brutal of the bunch yet, but if it means starting down the path to getting Conrad the justice he deserves, I’m ready to rip my heart open even more by watching him struggling first-hand.