Mario Kart World version 1.2.0 is here

It adds a new way to track progress in Free Roam

It also nerfs NPC opponents and the Boomerang item

The latest patch for Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive Mario Kart World is here, and it's a big one.

Update 1.2.0 is available now and there's plenty to be excited about. First and foremost, completionists will surely appreciate the new way to tell when they've hoovered up all the collectibles in free roam mode.

Now, when you have collected all of the P Switches, ? Panels, or Peach Medallions, the color of the on-screen numbers will change to denote that there are none left. This should make it a lot easier to keep track of what you need to scoop up for 100% completion.

The update also nerfs the Boomerang item, reducing its homing capabilities which should come as a relief if you've been repeatedly hit by it during races like I have. Non-playable character (NPC) opponents have also been made a little weaker outside of Battle mode, which will hopefully make races a little more manageable.

Other big changes include the ability to select a 'Mushrooms only' item rule in VS Races, or view the replays of downloaded time trial ghost data.

The update also includes a large number of fixes, addressing issues in both online and single-player modes.

You can view the full patch notes, as released by Nintendo, below:

In the “VS Race” of “Single Player”, added “No COM” to the COM rules.

In the “VS Race” of “Single Player” and “Multiplayer”, added “Mushrooms only” to the item rules.

You can now choose “View Replay” after downloading ghost data in “Time Trials”.

You can now choose whom to watch when spectating in “Knockout Tour” and “Balloon Battle” in “Online Play”, “Wireless Play”, and “LAN Play”.

You can now see the waiting time until the next race or battle starts in “Online Play”, “Wireless Play”, and “LAN Play”.

When using CameraPlay in “Multiplayer” and “Online Play”, the game will now remember the camera cursor position and size until the player closes the game. If you change the number of people playing, the cursor position and size will return to their original settings.

On the “Free Roam” map, when you gather all of the P Switches, ? Panels, and Peach Medallions, the colors of the various numbers will now change.

Made COM weaker in everything other than “Battle”.

Made homing of Boomerang weaker.

Decreased the probability of getting a Triple Dash Mushroom in the low position, whenever the item rules in a race are anything other than “Frantic”.

Changed it so order of getting ? Block is higher than in the past, whenever the item rules in a race are anything other than “Frantic”.

Made it so there is a wheel spinning animation if the player presses the A button (acceleration) too early when starting a race while driving. Player will not lose speed even when spinning wheels.

Increased the frequency of lap-type courses appearing in the selection when choosing the next course in “VS Race” and wireless races.

Fixed Issues:

Fixed an issue where the rate fluctuations were sometimes displayed incorrectly in wireless races.

Fixed an issue where the vehicle would stay floating in air when jumping off a half pipe.

Fixed an issue where, when a player crashes while gliding and uses Bullet Bill, they go out of the course.

Fixed an issue where, if a player quits a Rewind in the location where they were wall riding, the driver’s posture would not return to what it was before.

Fixed an issue where the item that was displayed in the item slot would turn into something else when using it.

Fixed an issue where in “Online Play”, the player would not dash even when getting on a Dash Panel.

Fixed an issue where the points in a team race in “Wireless Play” would display incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where sometimes controls were inoperable on the menu screen after the player was retired in “Balloon Battle” in “Wireless Play”.

Fixed an issue where a Peach Medallion would sometimes disappear when doing Rewind in “Free Roam”.

Fixed an issue where sometimes controls were inoperable when the player pointed the cursor at their own character or course and pressed A on the “Free Roam” map.

Fixed an issue where sometimes controls were inoperable when the player quit a mission in “Free Roam” right before entering a pipe.

Fixed an issue where the player would slip through some drift ice around “Sky-High Sundae”.

Fixed an issue where the player would get caught on the outside of a handrail on the left and right sides right after the start of “Airship Fortress”.

Fixed an issue where the player would get caught on the fence and not be able to move forward in “Bowser's Castle”.

Fixed an issue where, when the player used a Bullet Bill in “Bowser's Castle”, they would not be able to glide and fell into the abyss.

Fixed an issue where the player would go out of the course when using a Mega Mushroom on the last turn of “Whistlestop Summit”.

Fixed an issue where the player could not get out of the location where they fell from a railroad when “Smart Steering” is on in “Whistlestop Summit”.

Fixed an issue where the player would slip through the ground at a ramp near the goal at “Choco Mountain”.

Fixed an issue where the player would get caught on a block when using a Bullet Bill on the road that enters “Choco Mountain”.

Fixed an issue where the player would get caught on a plank of wood laid on the road when throwing a green shell on the road between “DK Spaceport” and “Whistlestop Summit”.

Fixed an issue where the last place would be sometimes incorrect in the wireless races of “Dino Dino Jungle”.

Fixed an issue where the player would get caught on the back of a leaf when using a Bullet Bill in “Acorn Heights”.

Fixed an issue where the player would not be able to slip through a vase that is placed on the road in “Shy Guy Bazaar”, when using a Boo.

Fixed an issue where the player would slip through the ceiling in “Dry Bones Burnout”.

Fixed an issue where the player would sometimes hit a fence when throwing a red shell on the first turn in “Moo Moo Meadows”.

Fixed an issue where one part of the effects that take place for the bridge transforming when heading toward “Rainbow Road” did not display.

Fixed an issue where the player would slip through the ground on the road between ”Starview Peak” and “Sky-High Sundae”.

Fixed an issue where some of the item boxes would not have appeared in “Wario Shipyard”.

Fixed an issue where the player would slip through the bottom of a rock near the goal of ”Wario Shipyard”.

Fixed an issue where the player would go out of the course when using a Mega Mushroom on a turn inside “Wario Stadium”.

Fixed an issue where the player gets caught on a tree in the middle of a shortcut if they have “Smart Steering” on when heading from “Starview Peak” to “Dandelion Depths” in “Ice Rally” of “Knockout Tour”.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Mario Kart World is available now for Nintendo Switch 2. It is offered either separately as a physical release or digital download, or as part of a bundle with the console.