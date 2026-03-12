Pokémon Pokopia is all the rage right now, even to the point that physical copies are selling out around the world. The spin-off, which features Ditto in the starring role, really seems to be resonating with existing Switch 2 owners and newcomers alike — we even suggested that the game could be a 'system seller' in our Pokémon Pokopia review.

And if social media is anything to go by, it looks like a lot of people are picking up a Nintendo Switch 2 right now — primarily to play this title. But if you or a loved one just got Nintendo's latest hybrid console, there's something I strongly urge you to do.

That's right, I'd highly recommend picking up a case and screen protector for your Switch 2 — items that have given me immense peace of mind whenever I take my system out and about. Especially my case...I honestly don't know how I'd live without it now.

A Nintendo Switch 2 case will be useful for ferrying your console around, but it will also provide game cartridge storage, and potentially room for accessories, too. Meanwhile, a screen protector is crucial for defending against the scuffs and scratches that will occur in the coming years.

I've tested a whole bunch of Switch 2 cases and screen protectors, and I've listed some of my favorites down below. I'll begin with the best-priced options in the US, but if you want to find top options in the UK, hop ahead with this link.

The best Switch 2 cases and screen protectors, US

The best Switch 2 cases and screen protectors, UK

