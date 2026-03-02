Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
If you've been wanting to inject some color into your PS5 console setup, then right now might be the best time to do so. That's because PlayStation Direct's current sale has basically every single available console cover discounted to some degree — with some even as much as half off!
I got my PS5 Slim the Volcanic Red console covers a couple of years back, and love the slick colorway it affords the entire console. It's so good that I wish I had even more PS5s just to enjoy the console covers in other colorways!
While we wait for more news about any potential PS5 Pro console cover sets, these ones covering the PS5 Slim, and both variants of the base PS5 console, are more than enough to tide those with those machines over. And at the discounted prices you'll see below, the value here is excellent.
I'm a long-term PlayStation fan and hardware collector of sorts, and love picking up all different colorways of PlayStation accessories. I love the personalization options available to PS5 owners nowadays, and have acquired a bunch of different DualSense controllers, a set of console covers for my PS5 Slim, and eagerly await some PS5 Pro options, too.
The best PS5 Slim console cover options right now
The best base PS5 console covers on sale right now
The best base PS5 Digital Edition console covers discounted right now
Rob is the Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming, a video games journalist, critic, editor, and writer, and has years of experience gained from multiple publications. Prior to being TechRadar Gaming's Managing Editor, he was TRG's Deputy Editor, and a longstanding member of GamesRadar+, being the Commissioning Editor for Hardware there for years, while also squeezing in a short stint as Gaming Editor at WePC just before joining TechRadar Gaming. He is also a writer on tech, gaming hardware, and video games but also gardens and landscapes, and has written about the virtual landscapes of games for years.
