Since the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2, the gaming hardware market has been positively flooded with console-compatible accessories. Many of which are not worth your time and money. However, plenty of them are, and I've found six near-essential Switch 2 accessories currently on sale for Presidents' Day.

For me, the headliner is the Samsung P9 microSD Express Card, which adds a hefty 512GB of storage space to your Switch 2 console. I've also spotted fantastic savings on a screen protector and a sturdy tomtoc carrying case - both ideal if you want that extra peace of mind when taking your handheld out on the go.

Lastly, the PowerA Wired Earbuds are also a nice little audio solution for handheld players. And for those interested in some local or online play via GameChat, there are big discounts for the Hori Piranha Plant Camera and PDP Rematch Glow wireless controller.

As TechRadar Gaming's Hardware Editor, I'm on the frontlines of informing you about the very latest (and hopefully greatest) in gaming tech. That includes controllers, headsets, must-have accessories, and of course the consoles themselves.

Big Switch 2 accessory savings at Amazon

