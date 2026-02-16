<a id="elk-b88360d2-c229-48f3-85f6-079c15bd33b3"></a><h2 id="happy-presidents-day">Happy Presidents' Day!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="a897fbc6-de30-4be1-a479-56c07f33335d"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2752px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:55.81%;"><img id="SGHbGYhGaFYx9Gn3cYEEDR" name="collections-preview-image-4-2026-02-16T11-55-04" alt="A collage of tech from the Presidents' Day sales, including an LG OLED TV, Dyson vacuum, Alienware gaming laptop, AirPods, Blink Mini, and Breville coffee maker" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/SGHbGYhGaFYx9Gn3cYEEDR.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2752" height="1536" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future / Edited with Gemini)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="d486eea8-93c4-4104-8ee4-3a31bf7a1e49">Hello all! It may be the early hours Presidents' Day in the US, but I hope you're looking forward to the holiday &ndash; whatever you're up to. Me? I'm here to help you find all of the best deals available in the Presidents' Day sales. So, I've spend this morning searching through the top retailers and picking out all of the top offers I'd recommend buying &ndash; whether they're just good tech products or an unmissable bargain.</p><p>Myself and the rest of the TechRadar team will keep this page updated over the next 24 hours as we find and share more of our top picks on the tech deals that matter to you.</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>