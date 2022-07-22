The best cell phone deals for July 2022

We've got this week's best cell phone deals neatly curated just for you — whether you're an Apple devotee or loyal to Android. Below, you'll find the top promos, sales, and deals from well-known carriers and retailers. And to help you along, we also have loads of expert recommendations and advice to share so you land the perfect cell phone deal.

Our roundup is organized by carrier-locked, unlocked, and prepaid phones. You'll even find a new 'super cheap phone deals' section featuring our top picks for under $500 should you be feeling the squeeze and want to pay as little as possible.

Generally speaking, you'll find cell phone deals coming in two forms - first as an outright sale on an unlocked device, and secondly as part of a carrier-plan tie-in. The latter can be a bit tricky, involving new cell phone plans and also trade-ins on old devices, but the savings can be absolutely huge if you're eligible. We've also included a third alternative option - cell phone deals from prepaid carriers. These smaller carriers don't tend to offer huge savings on a device, but you'll generally be scoring a much cheaper cell phone plan so it's worth considering the switch for sure.

Which type of cell phone deal should you go for? Well, that will depend on your personal needs. If you're looking for the latest flagship device and an unlimited plan to pair it up with then you'll be well served by Verizon or AT&T's latest promotions. If you're looking for maximum flexibility or long-term savings, then it's generally better to consider either buying a device unlocked and then going with a prepaid carrier, or buying a prepaid device directly from that carrier.

Note, all of the devices featured on our list have been personally reviewed by the staff here at TechRadar. They're all fantastic picks in their own right and you won't find any sub-par choices included. If you'd like to find out which is best for you we'd recommend checking our updated guide to the best phones for 2022.

Today's best cell phone deals at a glance

Carrier phone deals

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13 series: save up to $800 with a trade-in at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon's latest cell phone deals on the iPhone 13 series revolve heavily around trade-in rebates this week, with a maximum saving of $800 being on the cards - the largest saving we've seen yet from VZW. This particular deal is applicable across all the devices right now and new customers can actually get an additional $200 gift card if they switch over from another carrier. See this same deal on the iPhone 13 Pro (opens in new tab) or iPhone 13 Pro Max (opens in new tab) – or save up to $700 off an iPhone 13 mini (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 12: free with an eligible unlimited data plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

No trade-ins needed: One of Verizon's best cell phone deals isn't on the latest series but on the now older (but still great) iPhone 12. Right now, big red is giving this one away for free without the need for a trade-in as long as you pick one up with a new unlimited data plan. Overall, it's a full saving of $699 on your device costs and a really great deal with a low barrier of entry.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone SE 2022: free with a unlimited data plan at Verizon (opens in new tab)

If you'd prefer to go for a more modern device, that same cell phone deal is available on the new iPhone SE 2022 at Verizon this week. This new budget device from Apple is also being given away for free with a new line on an unlimited data plan. While outwardly looking more old-school, this device packs in the same A14 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13 with a ton of power under the hood.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: save up to $800 with a trade-in at Verizon (opens in new tab)

Verizon's cell phone deals also include those same fantastic trade-in rebates on the Galaxy S22 series this week. Our favorite device in the range is the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is easily one of the best smartphones money can buy right now... if you can afford it. Note, the usual $200 gift card for switchers is also available on all S22 devices this week and offers a nice little bonus. Note, this deal is also available on S22 the standard Galaxy S22 (opens in new tab), and the Galaxy S22 Plus (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13: save up to $800 with trade-in and eligible plan at T-Mobile (opens in new tab)

Get the best coverage with T-Mobile? No problem, there are also great cell phone deals at this carrier on the iPhone 13. Right now, it's matching Verizon's deal with a maximum saving of up to $800 with a trade-in - but this one's only eligible with the Magenta MAX plan. That's the priciest unlimited data plan at T-Mobile, so be aware of that before you jump in.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 12: $20 $10/mo with an unlimited plan at AT&T (opens in new tab)

If you're not fussed about getting the latest tech and don't have a decent device to trade in, consider AT&T's latest cell phone deals on the iPhone 12. The carrier is giving all customers a 50% discount on this device right now if you pick it up with a new line on an unlimited plan, meaning you'll pay just $360 in total. Note, savings are also available on the 12 Mini (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: save up to $700 with a trade-in at Verizon (opens in new tab)

While the latest Galaxy S22 might be catching all the Android flagship headlines recently, there's another great new Samsung phone that's worth checking out. The Galaxy S21 FE is a new refresh of the last generation's flagship and comes with a great chipset, screen, and camera - all for quite a bit cheaper than the S22. Those same excellent trade-in cell phone deals are available on this device, which is generally easier to score for free since it's got a slightly lower base price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: $19 $15/mo with an unlimited plan at AT&T (opens in new tab)

AT&T also has a really competitive deal on the new Galaxy S21 FE right now. Better yet still, no trade-ins are needed to pick this device up for just $15 per month right now - simply get one in conjunction with an eligible unlimited data plan. As one of the latest Android flagships, this is a great option if you don't have a decent older device to hand over as a trade.

Unlocked cell phone deals

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22: $799 $699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - Amazon's been offering really great unlocked cell phone deals on the Galaxy S22 sporadically over the past few months and right now its prices are just $50 off the record low. If you're looking for a no-strings-attached discount on a new flagship this is simply one of the best options on the market right now, even if it's not the cheapest ever price. Amazon also offers savings on the Galaxy S22 Ultra (opens in new tab), – although it's only $70 off its $1,199 MSRP, it's not too much more than its recent Prime Day deal price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB: from $199 with eligible trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Right now, you can get an unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra with 256GB of storage for the same price as the 128GB model after an eligible trade-in. Think of it as a free upgrade for more room to save your favorite photos, videos and mobile games. With a max savings of $1,000 after eligible trade-in, it's a strong offer for Samsung's latest flagship.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: up to $1,100 off with a trade-in at Samsung (opens in new tab)

Samsung cuts $300 off its Galaxy Z Fold 3, knocking it to $1,399. However, avail of the max trade-in savings of $1,100 and you can score this fancy foldable device for a cool $299. Now, you won't get the freebies that were included last week (free case, charger, and S-Pen) but the extra $100 in trade-in savings here is a nice compromise.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone SE 2022: get up to $600 off with a trade-in at Apple (opens in new tab)

Ahh, the classic. Yes, the Apple trade-in program is, as you would expect, available on the latest budget device from the brand. At launch, you'll need an iPhone 8 or later to be eligible here but a maximum saving of up to $600 will be in effect. While enough to technically cover the entire cost of the device, it's likely you won't get the full amount if you're upgrading from a 2020 SE, so bear that in mind.

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 1 IV: free pair of Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds with pre-order at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Retailing for $1,599 makes the latest Sony Xperia 1 IV one of the most expensive smartphones ever but Amazon is throwing in a free pair of Sony WF-1000XM4 noise cancelling earbuds with pre-orders this week to sweeten the deal. Specifically targeted at mobile photographers and gamers, this incredibly powerful Android flagship looks to rank right up there with the best from Samsung and Apple.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13: save up to $600 with an eligible trade-in at Apple (opens in new tab)

Going unlocked with your new device? Apple's not exactly been known for great value cell phone deals but its latest maximum trade-in rebate of up to $600 via its official program is among the highest we've seen yet from the tech giant. (It was recently a max of $650.) Put simply, this is a great saving and could see you paying just $199 for a new iPhone 13. This deal is also available on the iPhone 13 Pro (opens in new tab) and iPhone 13 Pro Max (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 12: $699.99 $100 with an eligible trade-in at Apple (opens in new tab)

Price drop - It's not all about cell phone deals on the new iPhone 13 this week - Apple has also dropped the upfront price on unlocked iPhone 12 models by a whole $100. While we saw it for $50 less (with a higher max trade-in value) last week, that's still a great price to pay for a phone that looks pretty much identical to the 13 - plus it's still got 5G capabilities too.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 9 (unlocked, 128GB): $599 $499 at OnePlus (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - Another great choice for an up-to-date Android flagship is the OnePlus 9 . The latest device from the brand that's barely a few months old right now is now $100 less than last week's offer. With a powerful Snapdragon 888 chip, co-designed Hasselblad camera system, and 120 Hz display, this one's definitely up there with the best Android devices money can buy right now. Note, we've listed the official vendor here because it has some great trade-in options, but you can also get the OnePlus 9 at Amazon for the same price (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Apple refurb program: save up to $280 on a refurbished iPhone (opens in new tab)

Refurb tech has a bit of a bad rep but hear us out - picking up a refurbished iPhone directly from the Apple store itself has a number of benefits outside of simply being cheap. Being refurbed by Apple itself means you're getting fully official replacement parts, quality assurance testing, and a really generous warranty and return period too. Definitely consider it if you're looking to save some cash.

Deals on unlocked smartphones aren't always the most eye-popping, as they tend to offer only small cuts to the retail price. Occasionally you'll find a major deal on a new smartphone, usually late into the one-year refresh cycle for that brand. We've seen this kind of price drop commonly for Samsung flagships, but they aren't frequent and rarely match the up-front discounts carriers offer.

However, the savings you get from unlocked cell phone deals can be hidden. That's because an unlocked phone will let you freely move between carriers, so you can always choose the mobile plan that suits you. This can make your savings add up over time, as you won't be stuck on an expensive data plan for 24 months as you pay off your phone on an installment plan.

You can also sometimes get deals directly from the phone's manufacturer, as they can offer trade-in discounts that retail stores generally won't.



Cheap phone deals under $500

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: $449.99 $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - The top pick over at our best cheap phones (opens in new tab) guide, we heartily recommend the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G if you're on a budget but want a powerful device. Not only is it fully 5G compatible (which you'd expect at this price), but it's got a great display and decent camera. Basically, everything you need from a cheap phone is there on this device and it's a really solid pick, even if it's not the lowest-costed device on the market currently.

(opens in new tab) Motorola Moto G Fast: $199.99 $149.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - It's a little older now but the Moto G Fast is a great low-cost buy if you're looking for a reliable device. It's got a bright 6.4-inch display, enough power to chug through the basics, and a 16MP camera system. As always with Motorola devices, you're getting a really beefy battery in this thing too with enough power to last two days on a single charge.

(opens in new tab) Xiaomi Redmi Note 11: $185 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You may not know Xiaomi, but it's a Chinese brand that makes some absolutely fantastic budget Android devices. This Note 11 is a particularly good choice with its 50MP quad-camera system, 128GB of storage, and a gorgeous AMOLED screen. For the price, these specs are unbeatable but this device comes with two drawbacks. First, it's not 5G compatible. Secondly, this particular variant will only work with GSM carriers (T-Mobile, AT&T). It won't work with CDMA carriers such as Verizon or Sprint.

Strictly on a budget? No worries, we've got you. Super-cheap phone deals on budget devices aren't exactly the most glamorous options out there when compared to the latest Apple or Samsung flagships but they are essential for many. Not everyone wants to (or can afford) to spend over $500 on a cell phone. Luckily, there are some great budget options out there and plenty of price cuts at Amazon especially to take advantage of.

Generally speaking, these devices may forgo some of the latest features and gadgets but you'd be surprised at how decent cheap phones are getting now. Exceptional battery life, expandable storage, and increasingly great screens are a commonplace feature now on even devices in the $200 mark. Cheap phone cameras too have come a long way in recent years.

Prepaid phone deals

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone SE 2022: free $200 gift card with switch at Visible Wireless (opens in new tab)

Visible was offering a free pair of AirPods 3 with the excellent new iPhone SE 2022 but the prepaid carrier has reverted back to the usual gift card this week. Not that we're complaining as the $200 on offer is actually one of the biggest available at the prepaid carrier's site right now. Note, as with all iPhone deals at Visible you'll need to be switching over from another carrier to be eligible for the freebie.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone SE 2022: 6 months of free service with device at Mint Mobile (opens in new tab)

Going prepaid? Mint Mobile is a great choice and it's offering new users a chance to get a whole 6 months of service for free right now. To be eligible, you'll need to purchase a device outright with a 6-month plan. This can be quite pricey upfront but if you do that you'll be set for a full year of speedy 5G data. Going with Mint will mean big savings in the long run - especially if you were also considering going with one of the bigger carriers.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone SE 2022: $429 $379.99 at Boost Mobile (opens in new tab)

Sure, it's not the biggest price cut in the world, but this week's $50 discount at Boost Mobile is its best yet on the new Apple iPhone SE 2022. Valid with any data plan, you'll be saving a decent chunk here - not to mention the savings you'll be making on your monthly payments should you forgo the usual unlimited data plans at one of the bigger carriers. With some great pay-monthly and family options, Boost is one of the better prepaid carriers out there at the moment.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13: $150 gift card with switch at Visible (opens in new tab)

Visible Wireless is a great pairing with the iPhone 13 if you're looking to keep those monthly costs down long-term. While you'll have to buy your device upfront with this deal, you'll get a nice $150 gift card if you port your number over. Considering you're potentially looking at paying as little as $25 per month with this carrier it's a great choice, even if you're paying quite a bit upfront. Note, this promotion is also available on most flagship devices (opens in new tab) at the Visible store.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone 13: 6 months of free service /w device purchase at Mint Mobile (opens in new tab)

Another iPhone 13 deal that'll set you quite a bit upfront but save you a lot in the long run is this one over at Mint Mobile. This excellent prepaid carrier is currently bundling in free months for those who buy a device outright at its website. While a bit pricey upfront, if you're in it for the long haul this carrier is going to save you heaps of cash versus the big companies.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPhone SE 2020: $449.99 $0 with switch at Cricket Wireless (opens in new tab)

Price drop - Get yourself a cheap plan and a cheap device with this Cricket Wireless promotion on the iPhone SE 2020. Even though this device is a bit older now it's still a great budget pick - especially since you can get it for absolutely nothing upfront. Note, to be eligible for this price you'll need to be porting your number over from another carrier and select Cricket's $60/month plan, so bear that in mind.

Phone deal tips

If you want to be sure you're getting a good deal on a phone, there are a lot of factors you need to consider.

Compare your favorite retailers

For one thing, you should look around for different deals on the same phone. Carriers often offer heavy discounts, but occasionally they can be beat by deals on unlocked phones that will let you avoid getting stuck on an expensive mobile plan. So, if you see what seems like a good deal from a carrier, double check that you can't find a better deal elsewhere. And, be prepared to do some math to consider the price of the phone plus the price of the plan you'll be more or less locked into.

Shop at the right time of year

Shopping around big sales events is also a good time to find a phone deal. While major retailers cut prices on popular products, carriers can also take those opportunities to make their usual discounts even more enticing. Carriers also offer some of these major discounts around the launch of a new phone. Even if the price of the phone doesn't change, there may be some freebies that add extra value.

Switch to get the best phone deals

If you're after the steepest discounts, though, you'll likely need to be ready to switch carriers or at least add new lines to your account. Major carriers strongly incentivize this, and it's one of the few ways you'll get a new phone for more than 50% off. These deals can sometimes be easier if you have a second person you're shopping with, as buy-one-get-one deals are also incredibly common and often only entail one new line of service.

