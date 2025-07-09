Amazon has dropped the price of the 2TB Samsung 990 Evo Plus to a mere $114, its lowest price ever, and a 36% discount off its list price of $177.

It is a better Prime Day deal compared to its far more expensive sibling, the 990 Pro ($165 at Amazon).

Save $63 Samsung 990 Evo Plus: was $177 now $114 at Amazon Samsung’s best value for money SSD in my view. It is within striking distance of the far more expensive 990 Pro and benefits from some minor improvements to its SSD controller. Performs miracles on performance even without DRAM.

Right now, the drive is on sale at $119.99 at Samsung direct, Walmart, Newegg, and B&H Photo, so Amazon is the cheapest at the time I am writing this.

The EVO Plus is ever slightly slower on sequential speeds: 7.25GBps vs 7.45GBps, 6.3GBps vs 6.45GBps on read/write, respectively.

It struggles a bit more against the 990 Pro in random reads and writes: 1400K vs 1550K, 1050K vs 1400K IOPS) because it is a DRAMless SSD.

Still perfectly acceptable in my opinion, compared to a massive saving of $51! Both benefit from Samsung’s extensive experience in crafting some of the best SSDs on the market (and arguably the most successful SSD family in the world).

Also on the feature list for both is Samsung Magician Software, which is a suite of optimization tools that includes encryption and drive health monitoring.

The 990 EVO Plus and the 990 Pro both use Samsung’s V-NAND 3-bit TLC paired with the company’s proprietary controller.

They also benefit from a five-year limited warranty and are rated for 600-drive written endurance (so about 10 drives written per month).

Other PCIe 4.0 2TB SSD deals on Amazon Prime Day