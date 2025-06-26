Looking for more storage for your PC? Right now, you can get the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB NVMe M.2 SSD at Amazon for $149.99 (was $169.99).

While it might seem like a modest price cut on paper, the retail price of this drive actually used to be much higher. Last Christmas, for example, the lowest price for this was $169.99, so it's another drop from that back to the previous record-low price.

There's also a heatsink option available, which you should take if you don't have other cooling systems already in place. Or, if you plan on using this SSD in your PS5, you should definitely pay extra for a heatsink to ensure safety and compatibility.

Today's best Samsung 990 Pro SSD deal

Samsung 990 Pro 2TB SSD: was $169.99 now $149.99 at Amazon The Samsung 990 Pro is our pick for the best SSD and it's now back down to its Black Friday price. Don't let the current retail price fool you - this SSD used to be over $200 for the same level of storage and performance. It comes with an optional heatsink for $24 more, which I recommend getting if you are lacking cooling or want to use this in your PS5. It reaches speeds up to 7450/6900 MB/s at max performance, something we saw for real during testing. Even though it isn't PCle 5.0, it's still a super-fast and reliable SSD.

Not convinced? Well, hear this, we gave this SSD five out of five stars. In our Samsung 990 Pro SSD review. We highlight its lightning-fast speed, optional heatsink, PS5 compatibility, up to 4TB of storage, and overall reliability.

Samsung advertises speeds up to 7450/6900 MB/s, which we were able to confirm during testing. It may not be PCle 5.0, but it's still running at competitive speeds that are hard to beat for this price.

One of our writers also praised the Samsung 990 Pro's performance for PS5, so it's a great option to expand your storage in Sony's latest console. Just be sure to add the heatsink to ensure it remains cool and compatible.

