Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan hits back after Trump demands "highly conflicted" leader resign

President Trump has demanded Intel CEO resigns

But Lip-Bu Tan is not bowing down to Trump demands

Intel has reduced its US factory workforce

President Trump has not been afraid of leveraging his influence to try and pressure organisations into policy or personnel changes, with his most recent vendetta is against Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

Tan is accused by Trump of being ‘highly conflicted’, and the sitting President calls for his immediate resignation, claiming there is ‘no other solution to this problem’.

Trump’s call comes after Republican Senator Tom Cotton wrote to Intel’s board of directors asking about Tan’s "concerning" alleged ties to Chinese firms.

Policy pressure

The conflict Trump and Cotton are referring to is Tan’s alleged control over multiple Chinese companies, some with reported ties to the Chinese military, as well as investments into Chinese tech companies, and an extended stint as CEO of tech firm Cadance Design Systems.

Ostensibly, the ties to Cadence Design Systems seem to be the sticking point for Trump, as the company plead guilty to unlawfully exporting chip design tools to restricted Chinese military organizations, and paid over $140 million in penalties - although Tan was not personally indicted.

“There has been a lot of misinformation circulating about my past roles at Walden International and Cadence Design Systems,” Tan said in a statement to Intel staff.

“I want to be absolutely clear: Over 40+ years in the industry, I’ve built relationships around the world and across our diverse ecosystem – and I have always operated within the highest legal and ethical standards," he noted.

"My reputation has been built on trust – on doing what I say I’ll do, and doing it the right way. This is the same way I am leading Intel.”

Intel has been under fire recently, having reduced its headcount in a series of layoffs which have affected over 20,000 workers, or 20% of its workforce.

A huge company policy shift has seen factory job cuts in the US, a move which contradicts President Trump’s goal to expand manufacturing on home soil, which may explain his hostility.

Although it may not feel out of place in the current administration, under any other context the head of state demanding a prominent business leader resign would be extraordinary, and an example of the type of government overreach that libertarian-leaning Republicans especially would likely deem an Orwellian attack on the free-market.