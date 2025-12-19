Intel Core Ultra 5 225F hits $157.98 - all-time low and comes with free $70 Battlefield 6 game

Intel’s Core Ultra 5 225F CPU has dropped to $157.98 at Newegg, marking its lowest price so far.

For anyone looking to build (or update) a desktop system around Intel’s latest Arrow Lake platform, this is one of the best discounts seen on a current-generation Core Ultra chip.

The Core Ultra 5 225F is part of Intel’s Core Ultra Series 2 lineup and is built on TSMC’s 3nm N3B process. It uses a hybrid 10-core layout with six performance cores and four efficiency cores, paired with a 65W base power rating.

Base clocks are listed at 3.3GHz for the performance cores and 2.7GHz for the efficiency cores, making it an efficient option for mid-range builds focused on everyday performance, gaming, and productivity.

Today's best Intel Core Ultra 5 225F deal

Cache is generous for this class, with 20MB of L3 cache and 22MB of L2. As an “F”-series processor, there are no integrated graphics, so a discrete GPU is required. That's no big deal and makes it a natural fit for gaming systems where a dedicated graphics card is already part of the plan, and also helps to keep the price down.

What makes the deal even sweeter is the bundled software it comes with. Buying the Core Ultra 5 225F means you get Intel’s Holiday Bundle 2025, valued at around $60, included for free.

Buyers can choose one full game from a list that includes Battlefield 6, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Dying Light: The Beast, or Sid Meier’s Civilization VII.

On top of that, the bundle includes bonus content such as Marvel Rivals in-game items, XSplit Premium Suite, Canvid, and a Vegas Pro Edit 365 subscription.

The promotion runs through January 31, 2026, with redemption available until March 15, 2026.

Intel backs the processor with a three-year limited warranty covering both parts and labor. Newegg is also extending its holiday return window, allowing purchases made between November 1 and December 31, 2025 to be returned until January 31, 2026, so you don't need to sweat if something isn't quite right.

At this price, the Core Ultra 5 225F is a great value option for builders who want into Intel’s Arrow Lake platform while also picking up a modern PC game at no extra cost.

More CPU deals

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 16-Core Processor: $679 at Amazon This CPU targets high-end gaming and content creation on the AM5 platform. Built on Zen 5, it runs at a 4.3GHz base clock with boosts up to 5.7GHz. The boxed desktop processor will suit enthusiasts seeking top-tier performance.