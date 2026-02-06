A rare win for RAM buyers — Corsair’s 32GB Vengeance DDR5-6000 kit is heavily discounted at Newegg right now
You'll have to act fast as it won't stay in stock for long at this price
If you’ve been keeping an eye on DDR5 prices, you already know how brutal the memory market has become. That’s why I'm always hunting for good RAM deals, like this Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5-6000 kit (2x16GB) is $370 (was $428) at Newegg when using the code BGSF289
At that price, it's one of the better-priced 32GB DDR5 kits, from a known name, available right now.
32GB DDR5-6000 kits have climbed well beyond what most builders would ever have imagined, with many listings hovering in the $500 to $520 range according to PCPartPicker,so this is definitely a bargain worth snapping up.
Today's top DDR5-6000 memory deal
Corsair Vengeance 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5 6000 desktop memory delivers high-speed performance with tight timings and reliable stability.
Remember to copy this code to get the full discount: BGSF285
This Corsair Vengeance kit runs at DDR5-6000 with CL38 timings (38-34-34-96) at 1.35V and supports Intel XMP 3.0 profiles.
That means setup is straightforward: enable XMP in the BIOS and you’re up and running at rated speeds without manual tuning.
DDR5-6000 remains a practical sweet spot for modern Intel systems, offering strong bandwidth and responsiveness for gaming, multitasking, and content creation.
With this kit you get a dual-channel 32GB configuration, which is increasingly important as games, creative software, and background tasks continue to demand more memory.
The stylish, low-profile black aluminum heat spreaders ensure broad compatibility with air coolers and compact builds, while Corsair’s reputation for binning and stability guarantees peace of mind.
With DDR5 prices still sky high and no relief in sight, this is a solid opportunity to lock in a reliable 32GB kit below recent market averages, especially if you’re planning a new Intel-based build or upgrade soon.
