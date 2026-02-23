Beat the RAM crisis: Get the TeamGroup DDR5-6000 RAM for under $200 right now using this voucher code

If you’ve been holding off buying memory because of the cost, I’ve found a fantastic deal on DDR5-6000 RAM that will bring the price down massively.

The TeamGroup 16GB kit is now $198 (was $264) at Newegg when you use coupon code SSF3384

This kit includes two 8GB sticks. This is DDR5 6000, rated at PC5 48000, giving you the kind of bandwidth modern systems thrive on.

And for under $200, I think it's a steal. Especially as building or upgrading a PC right now certainly isn’t cheap. With RAM prices continually on the up, even a simple memory bump can push a budget higher than expected.

Today's top DDR5-6000 memory deal

Whether you’re building a new rig or upgrading an existing one, 6000MT/s is a sweet spot for performance without pushing into ultra-premium pricing.

The kit runs at CL38 with timings of 38-38-38-78 and operates at 1.25V. That balance keeps performance nippy and power delivery stable for daily use.

It’s a 16GB dual-channel kit, which is ideal for most mainstream systems. Two matched 8GB modules ensure you’re getting proper dual-channel performance right out of the box.

Support for AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0 profiles means setup is straightforward. Enable the profile in BIOS and you’re ready to run at rated speeds without the need for a spot of manual tweaking.

The modules come in black with no LEDs, which is perfect if you prefer a clean, understated build. Not everyone wants a light show inside their case (especially if you don't have a window in the chassis to see it through).

With compatibility recommended for Intel 11th and 12th Gen chipsets, this kit slots neatly into a wide range of modern builds.

Given how expensive memory has become lately, getting 16GB of DDR5-6000 at $198 feels like a great way to upgrade without having to max out the credit card.