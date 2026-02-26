Dodge the DDR5 price spikes: This Ryzen 5 7600X and RAM bundle saves you $139 and throws in a free MSI liquid cooler

RAM prices remain sky high, and for many new builds it’s now one of the most expensive parts of the entire system.

You can save big by opting for a combo that includes a motherboard, CPU, and RAM, like this Ryzen 5 7600X processor, ASRock B650 motherboard, and 16GB DDR5 combo for $419 (was $578) at Newegg.

This bundles cuts a massive $139 off a core platform upgrade — and even throws in free liquid cooling.

At the center is the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, a Zen 4 6-core, 12-thread chip built on TSMC’s 5nm process with a 4.7GHz base clock and 32MB of L3 cache. It’s a 105W processor with serious single-core speed and excellent multitasking performance.

Today's top PC builder combo

Save $139 CPU, Motherboard and Memory Combo : was $558 now $419 at Newegg This Newegg combo pairs the Ryzen 5 7600X with an ASRock B650M Pro RS WiFi motherboard and 16GB of DDR5 6000 memory, cutting the total to $419. That’s $159 off the usual price, and it even includes a free MSI 240mm liquid cooler, making it a smart AM5 platform upgrade.

Paired with it is the ASRock B650M Pro RS WiFi, an AM5 Micro ATX board that supports Ryzen 7000 and even Ryzen 9000 series CPUs.

It brings an 8+2+1 power phase design with Dr.MOS, DDR5 support up to 7200MHz overclocked, and a strong set of expansion options.

You get PCIe 4.0 x16 for your GPU, plus three M.2 slots including one PCIe Gen5 x4 slot for next-gen SSDs. There’s also HDMI and DisplayPort, Dragon 2.5G LAN, WiFi 6E, and Bluetooth built in.

The bundle includes 16GB of Team Group DDR5 6000 memory, rated at CL38 and 1.25V. DDR5 at this speed can be painfully expensive, so this combo is even more appealing.

Cooling is covered via a nice Newegg bonus. Buy the combo and you get an MSI MAG Coreliquid A13 240 Black, a 240mm AIO with dual 120mm ARGB PWM fans and rifle bearings for lower noise and longer lifespan.

The cooler supports AM5 out of the box and features EPDM tubing to help prevent coolant evaporation over time.

Considering the motherboard is valued around $130, the CPU around $178, the RAM at $250, and the cooler at $85, the bundle savings stack up fast.

If you’re building a new AM5 system, this is a smart way to save serious cash while DDR5 prices remain high.