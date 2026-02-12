Yes, you really can get 32GB of Kingston Fury RAM for $161 with this unmissable Ryzen 7 CPU bundle from Newegg

The price of DDR5 right now is crazy. But this is a great deal I've found. Newegg sells the 32GB Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 6000 kit and AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor bundle for $660 right now.

To put that into perspective, the 32GB RAM kit alone usually runs to $670, while Newegg’s own listings has the CPU is priced at $499. If you bought them both separately, you’d be expected to pay $1,168.99 in total.

Another way of looking at it, is if you extract the cost of the Ryzen 7 9850X3D, you’re getting 32GB of DDR5 6000 for around $161, which is an incredible deal you won't want to miss if you're building a new PC.

Today's top CPU and RAM deal combo

Save $509 Ryzen 7 CPU and Kingston 32GB RAM Combo: was $1,169 now $660 at Newegg This combo pairs the AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D with Kingston FURY Beast 32GB DDR5 6000 memory. You get an 8 core, 16 thread Zen 5 processor with up to 5.6GHz boost and 96MB of 3D V Cache, alongside a 2 x 16GB DDR5 6000 CL36 kit tuned for fast, low latency Ryzen performance.

The Ryzen 7 9850X3D, introduced at CES 2026, brings 8 cores and 16 threads based on Zen 5, with boost clocks up to 5.6GHz.

It carries a 120W TDP, is fully unlocked for overclocking, and drops into the AM5 socket, making it compatible with existing 600 series and newer 800 series motherboards with the right BIOS support.

It packs 96MB of L3 cache thanks to 2nd gen 3D V Cache, plus 8MB of L2 cache, and supports DDR5 5600 officially.

PCIe 5.0 support on select boards means you can run next gen GPUs and Gen5 NVMe drives without bottlenecks.

There’s no cooler included, so you’ll need to factor that into your build budget.

The Kingston FURY Beast kit is a 2 x 16GB configuration running at DDR5 6000, rated at 36-44-44 timings with a CAS latency of CL36 at 1.35V.

It uses standard 288 pin DIMMs and supports AMD EXPO profiles for easy one click setup on compatible boards.

If you were planning to pair a top tier X3D chip with 32GB of DDR5 anyway, this bundle slashes over $500 off Newegg’s listed pricing and effectively turns an expensive memory kit into a bargain add on.