Beat the RAM shortage: How to get 32GB of Corsair DDR5 for cheap before prices climb even higher

Memory prices have been skyrocketing lately, with the ongoing RAM shortage pushing costs higher across both DDR4 and DDR5 kits. That makes discounts on reputable DDR5 modules rare, which can be frustrating for anyone planning a new build or upgrading an existing system. So, this deal caught my eye.

Corsair’s Vengeance RGB DDR5 kit is currently down to $168.40 (was $220) at Amazon, giving you a decent saving on a 16GB (2x8GB) 5200MHz CL40 kit.

It’s not an ultra-high-end spec on paper, but it sits comfortably in the mainstream performance range for modern Intel systems using XMP profiles. And if your motherboard has four slots, you can get two of these kits for $336.80, which is still cheaper than what standalone 32GB DDR5 kits cost.

Today's top Corsair Vengeance DDR5 memory deal

This particular kit targets builders who want solid everyday performance with a bit of visual flair.

Each module includes a panoramic light bar with ten individually addressable RGB LEDs, all controlled through Corsair’s iCUE software.

It’s the kind of memory that fits right into a gaming build or any system with a windowed case.

Performance-wise, 5200MHz DDR5 is more than enough for most current gaming and productivity workloads.

Unless you’re chasing benchmark numbers or running very memory-sensitive tasks, the difference between mid-range and high-end DDR5 kits often isn’t dramatic in real-world use.

If your motherboard has four DIMM slots, you could simply buy a second identical kit and move up to 32GB.

At the current sale price, that would come to about $336.80 total, which is well below what many 32GB RGB DDR5 kits cost on their own, and a grand saving of $104.

Of course, not every system gives you that option. Many newer budget or compact boards only include two RAM slots, especially in small form factor or entry-level designs.

Prebuilt desktops can also ship with both slots already filled, leaving no easy upgrade path without replacing the existing modules.

At $168.40, this 16GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 kit is a reasonable pick if you need reliable DDR5 today, with the flexibility to double capacity later if your motherboard allows it, and you can afford whatever price it goes up to.