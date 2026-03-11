Employers say time is more prohibitive than cost when it comes to AI training

No one actually knows whose responsibility it is anyway

Layering AI on top of stretched teams causes friction

We've already seen countless studies uncovering the need to upskill workers as their jobs are set to evolve with AI tools, but what those studies fail to mention is that leaders fully acknowledge this - and they're actually just pushed for time,

New research from Indeed claims one in two UK employers believe AI and automation will be the main driver of workforce skill changes over the next 3-5 years.

Equally, more than half (52%) are expecting a modest-or-higher shift in skills, so the upskilling effort is clearly a big move.

Leaders say there's no time for AI upskilling

Two in five (40%) employers say time is the biggest barrier, second to cost, when it comes to retraining workers for an AI-driven future – that's a higher proportion than the number of employees (33%) who are of the same mindset.

However, investing in training time could be good in the long run, because more than three in four (77%) AI-adopting workers agree they've saved at least an hour per day or more.

But then maybe it's a lack of clarity over who's responsible. Over half (56%) of jobseekers believe they are responsible for developing their AI skills, and the same number of employers say the responsibility lies with senior leadership.

"It is difficult to embed [AI] effectively when treated as an add-on to existing workloads," Senior Strategic Advisor Matt Burney wrote. "When implementation is layered onto already stretched teams, the impact is rarely acceleration. It is friction."

Looking ahead, it's clear that the responsibilities need to be defined so that employers or employees can take ownership of upskilling, and then that protected time is set aside to allow for this learning.

