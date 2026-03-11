Many workers and bosses agree there's 'no time' for AI upskilling - so what's the answer?
Time is more of a barrier than cost when it comes to AI
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
- Employers say time is more prohibitive than cost when it comes to AI training
- No one actually knows whose responsibility it is anyway
- Layering AI on top of stretched teams causes friction
We've already seen countless studies uncovering the need to upskill workers as their jobs are set to evolve with AI tools, but what those studies fail to mention is that leaders fully acknowledge this - and they're actually just pushed for time,
New research from Indeed claims one in two UK employers believe AI and automation will be the main driver of workforce skill changes over the next 3-5 years.
Equally, more than half (52%) are expecting a modest-or-higher shift in skills, so the upskilling effort is clearly a big move.Article continues below
Leaders say there's no time for AI upskilling
Two in five (40%) employers say time is the biggest barrier, second to cost, when it comes to retraining workers for an AI-driven future – that's a higher proportion than the number of employees (33%) who are of the same mindset.
However, investing in training time could be good in the long run, because more than three in four (77%) AI-adopting workers agree they've saved at least an hour per day or more.
But then maybe it's a lack of clarity over who's responsible. Over half (56%) of jobseekers believe they are responsible for developing their AI skills, and the same number of employers say the responsibility lies with senior leadership.
"It is difficult to embed [AI] effectively when treated as an add-on to existing workloads," Senior Strategic Advisor Matt Burney wrote. "When implementation is layered onto already stretched teams, the impact is rarely acceleration. It is friction."
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Looking ahead, it's clear that the responsibilities need to be defined so that employers or employees can take ownership of upskilling, and then that protected time is set aside to allow for this learning.
Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.