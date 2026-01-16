The key to the UK's AI success lies in closing the skills gap

The UK’s ambition to become a global AI superpower is being stifled by a widening skills gap, undermining its potential in research and innovation. Recent data revealed that 73% of UK workers have had no formal AI training, despite two-thirds of workers, using the technology daily.

This disconnect between training and use highlights an imbalance that is causing friction when it comes to deploying AI across businesses. Currently, a minimal 1% of businesses leaders believe their organizations have reached true AI maturity.

David Barber Social Links Navigation Distinguished scientist at UiPath and Director at UCL Centre for Artificial Intelligence.

Closing the gap will require coordinated action from the UK government and businesses.

The planned £187 million investment in a national skills program to bring digital and AI learning into classrooms is a strong foundation, but lasting results will depend on pairing education initiatives with support for businesses to both recruit specialist AI talent and upskill their existing workforce.

Installing AI confidence in the future workforce

At present, the UK lacks the institutional structure within schools and universities for AI training and education, despite the soaring usage of the technology.

A recent study indicated that over half of UK students want more clarity from their schools and teachers on when and how they should be using AI tools for their schoolwork. Students risk entering the workforce without confidence or the correct understanding of AI tools if action to provide structured guidance is not taken.

The government must create a long-term plan to futureproof the workforce; this includes embedding AI education into school and university curriculums. In classrooms, AI tools like ChatGPT should be embraced, not feared, with students being taught how to effectively and appropriately use the tools.

Through early exposure, students will gain the skills that will be required by future employers, ensure the skills gap becomes narrower, and the talent pool grows.

Balancing hiring and training to avoid internal siloes

Demand for specialised AI talent has driven the most severe tech skills shortage in over 15 years. An immediate step businesses can take towards remedying this dilemma is to invest in upskilling their existing workforce, not just hiring external talent.

Hiring specialist AI talent is important for consultancy and the technical aspects of deployment. However, relying exclusively on external hires and neglecting the upskilling of current employees risks the creation of internal knowledge siloes that prevent successful usage of the technology on a business wide scale.

Businesses must create tailored and accessible training programs, that evolve along with its usage of AI and the different tools and systems it may adopt, if they want upskilling to be worthwhile. Ultimately, this will serve to ensure AI is used to its full potential, across business operations, delivering a maximum ROI.

AI won’t succeed without short, pilot phases

Many businesses are moving quickly to roll out multiple AI models and are often investing significant funds before properly evaluating how well they fit with existing operations.

Rushing into deployment is a reason why businesses struggle with AI adoption as it can lead to poor integration, misuse, and underwhelming outcomes. In fact, 95% of enterprise AI projects fail because large-scale deployments are pushed through without sufficient groundwork or pilot testing.

As organizations look to embed AI, whether it be large-scale agentic systems or LLMs, into existing workflows and business processes, leaders must take a considered, deliberate approach that ensures long-term success rather than chasing the latest tools on the market

This is why short, pilot phases are critical for successful AI integration. Trialing a new AI tool through a focused project gives businesses an opportunity to test performance, address issues, and prepare employees before committing to a full-scale roll out.

Short pilot phases also play a crucial role in building employee confidence, which is essential for adoption at scale. Reskilling is most effective when workers feel supported to learn, which pilot phases are well placed to enable.

With 1 in 4 workers worried that greater use of AI in the workplace will lead to job loss, often driven by lack of knowledge and support, businesses must work to address these concerns. Pilot phases help to do this by providing structured support and actively involving employees in AI implementation through feedback and participation.

Closing the gap benefits everyone

The UK government’s AI action plan is a strong foundation for advancing the UK’s global AI ambitions, however, strategic execution will be the deciding factor in whether the AI skills gap is narrowed and adoption accelerates.

By approaching AI education as a long-term commitment, the UK can develop lasting capability, realizing meaningful returns, and remain competitive in the global landscape.

