SMEs are rapidly adopting AI - but a US-UK gap is emerging

More American SMEs have dedicated AI teams than their British counterparts

Strengthening AI skills is key to tackling the ongoing talent gap

In-person interaction with clients is as vital as AI

New data from Amex Global Business Travel (GBT) has revealed an international divide in AI tool adoption among SMEs, positioning US companies ahead of their UK counterparts in the race to the top.

According to the data, 36% of US SMEs have designated AI teams compared with just 25% of UK SMEs. American companies (40%) are also more likely to want AI advice to progress even further, with UK firms (less than 30%) lagging behind.

However, one thing both nations agree on is AI's role in business success, with 78% seeing it critical over the next 12 months.

US SMEs are ahead in the AI race

Although operational efficiency is a major target for both countries, US firms (93%) lay slightly ahead of UK firms (89%), and this is also reflected in the fact that one in five (21%) UK SMEs are worried that competitors are innovating faster.

However, unsurprisingly the same hurdle is blocking both countries from progressing at a quicker rate – one in four (26%) noted the need to strengthen AI skills to tackle the talent shortage.

"The companies leading this shift are those building and implementing AI-operations to solve the talent gap, while doubling down on impactful human connections and relationships that drive new business," SME Client Management VP Becky Power wrote.

And on the human front, Amex found that 83% of SMEs want to increase in-person interaction with clients this year, travelling to conferences, trade shows and exhibitions.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Where does Amex GBT come into this? Barely one-third (35%) currently manage travel through a centralized system, which is bad from a cost control, risk management and policy control point of view.

Looking ahead, despite the importance of AI it's clear that digital transformation isn't enough to ensure maximum competitiveness in today's economy, with human connections equally vital ironing out concerns that AI is bad news for workers.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.