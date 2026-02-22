Government-backed funding gives Chinese firms significant operational advantages

Lower-cost AI models from China appeal to developing nations worldwide

Microsoft is investing billions to strengthen AI tools and infrastructure globally

Microsoft President Brad Smith has warned American technology companies may face growing challenges from Chinese competitors that benefit from substantial state subsidies.

Beijing has provided multi-billion-dollar support, including a national AI fund and energy vouchers, to reduce operational costs for domestic companies.

Smith compared the situation to China’s earlier success in telecommunications, noting how state-backed firms like Huawei and ZTE disrupted the global market and pressured European and US companies.

Rising competition is fueled by government support

“I do think we always have to think about, maybe even worry a little bit about, Chinese subsidies. Some American companies disappeared. European companies like Ericsson and Nokia were thrown on the defensive,” Smith told CNBC.

“I think for the rest of us, we have to compete with that, and we have to be good at competing with that, with the support of our governments.”

He also emphasized similar strategies could make lower-cost AI offerings from Chinese companies attractive in developing nations, where affordability is often key.

Chinese AI companies have quickly expanded their international presence, often relying on partnerships instead of building wholly owned data centers outside China.

Alibaba, for instance, provides cloud-based AI services across multiple regions but frequently collaborates with local infrastructure providers.

Smith pointed out that existing Chinese data centers worldwide could be leveraged with government support, giving Chinese firms a potential cost advantage in deploying AI models at scale.

China’s approach includes both direct funding and operational incentives - a national AI fund worth roughly $8.4 billion was established to support early-stage projects, while local governments provide vouchers to reduce computing costs.

Low energy prices in many Chinese regions further reduce barriers to building and operating power-intensive AI infrastructure.

These measures create a competitive landscape where US firms may face pricing pressures and constraints in emerging markets.

Microsoft is responding with its own investment strategy, aiming to spend $50 billion by 2030 on AI initiatives in developing countries, efforts which combine infrastructure development, training programs, and support for AI tools designed to enhance local productivity.

Smith argued American companies must compete effectively while leveraging their advantages, including access to high-performance chips and leading-edge technology, to maintain influence in global AI markets.

Analysts suggest that Chinese AI models could become dominant in regions with limited resources, forming a “China tech sphere” over the next five to ten years.

For governments and companies in developing nations, cost efficiency may outweigh national origin when choosing AI tools.

Microsoft’s response involves deploying AI and productivity tools that are scalable, reliable, and capable of operating in the same environments targeted by Chinese competitors.

