Workers also asked to exercise caution when using personal devices and AI for work tasks

The European Parliament has turned off built-in AI features on the devices it issues employees due to cybersecurity and data protection concerns.

An internal memo cited by Politico said the IT department could not guarantee the security of certain AI tools, particularly those that rely on cloud services that send data off-device instead of processing locally.

While the European Parliament is said to be assessing the extent of the data shared with service providers to potentially re-enable some AI tools, they've been turned off for now.

"Some of these features use cloud services to carry out tasks that could be handled locally, sending data off the device," the letter reads, suggesting that current tools could be safer.

Although access to generative AI tools has been cut for now, the European Parliament hasn't cut access to core workplace tools like emails, calendars and office apps. Neither did the Parliament mention which AI features or systems are involved.

While the data security argument has merit, European officials have also been ramping up efforts to turn their backs on US Big Tech, including Microsoft. A company that just so happens to offer operating system, productivity and AI software to European officials. Might tech sovereignty also be playing a role in the AI ban?

The support desk also asked workers to "consider applying similar precautions" on their own personal devices, which includes "avoid[ing[ granting broad access to data" and not sharing sensitive info with AI chatbots.

A European Parliament spokesperson told Politico it "constantly monitor[s] cybersecurity threats and quickly deploys the necessary measures to prevent them."

