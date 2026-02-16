Confronting AI’s data privacy paradox

As more organizations across the globe adopt and operationalize AI systems, they’re running into a paradox: their most impactful AI initiatives rely heavily on sensitive data, but the hyperscalers that offer the massive compute power needed to stay competitive can’t guarantee that sensitive data stays protected and within compliance.

While they may be robust, traditional infrastructure options aren’t agile enough to keep up with rapidly changing data privacy legislation, let alone the security challenges that emerge with new developments in AI.

Kevin Cochrane Social Links Navigation Chief Marketing Officer at Vultr.

To confidently and securely scale their AI initiatives, organizations are seeking a firmer foundation, one where data sovereignty is not an update or add-on, but inherent to the infrastructural blueprint.

This sovereign-first approach will mitigate privacy risks and afford businesses full control of their most important competitive differentiator: their data.

Attack of the clones: Risks of a global data ecosystem

What happens on a server stays on that server – or so we hope.

One factor accelerating digital sovereignty is the risk of unauthorized data replication. Data replication is necessary in many business contexts: it makes data more accessible; improves backup and recovery–especially important, after multiple outages in 2025; and permits easier scaling of data initiatives.

However, replication becomes a risk when organizations lose control.

Hyperscaler infrastructure, even when physically located within national borders, may offer the level of visibility that an organization’s sensitive data requires – but physical location is not synonymous with sovereignty. In some cases, data can be replicated and disseminated across global servers, often without the organization’s knowledge.

This risks exposure to unauthorized parties, breaches, and leaks, but also the threat of noncompliance. The result is far more than a legal headache: it can completely undermine a business, from shattering consumer trust to placing critical information in the hands of competitors and bad actors.

Zero-copy architecture is one possible solution to unintentional replication, but it isn’t feasible for every dataset. Combining data-specific approaches to hosting and security with sovereign infrastructure helps to safeguard against unauthorized data replication.

Paradox meets pressure

Data privacy is a global imperative. To match the pace of innovation – and emerging threats – governments are passing new regulations to better protect sensitive information.

Greater data security is a net good for the world, but new laws mean new compliance strictures, which can further complicate organizations’ cloud infrastructure strategies.

In the UK, for example, GDPR and the Data Protection Act form the bedrock of data compliance, but the 2025 Data Use and Access Act has added new reforms that may require additional data sharing, making it all the more important that businesses know where their data is stored.

For governments and public sector organizations, the bar to clear is even higher. Maintaining strict data residency for high-authority, highly-sensitive tasks is a matter of national security.

And while 70% of government organizations plan to use AI in citizen services this year, the public sector is still battling misalignment on sovereign cloud strategy, leading to a lag in adoption.

The key to keeping up with the pace of shifting regulation is flexible infrastructure. This is where hyperscalers struggle against alternative cloud options, which can easily adapt to new compliance protocols, typically without sacrificing storage, power, or performance.

Alternative clouds may also offer more accessible infrastructure within borders. When data sovereignty is foundational, compliance is built-in.

New industry standards

Where legislation doesn’t reach, organizations are taking data protection measures into their own hands, going beyond compliance to establish competitive industry standards.

Heightened data security is also critical to enterprise AI initiatives. More organizations are adopting proprietary AI models, and they need not only the compute power to run them, but the guarantee that their models and datasets remain protected. Otherwise, they risk losing the business advantages those models afford.

When third-party partnerships come into play, the stakes get higher. Collaboration advances innovation, but it can also risk exposure without full transparency and coordination between parties regarding data processing, security, and control.

Hybrid and multi-cloud strategies offer more autonomy in data management, so organizations can feel confident in their collaborations.

The rise of agentic AI

As AI agents mature within the enterprise, they’re creating new information security challenges that have organizations rethinking where and how they store their data.

Agents have to ingest large amounts of proprietary data in order to execute tasks correctly, with the proper organizational context. As AI agents increasingly operate in more sensitive and high-authority functions, across multiple departments, maintaining control of data inputs and outputs is crucial.

These needs will only become more complex as organizations adopt multi-agent strategies, where agents are interacting with each other.

Data storage along with accessibility and accuracy is a critical factor in assessing and ensuring data readiness for agents. The risks of compromising this data are simply too great when that data is hosted on some faraway hyperscaler server.

Sovereign clouds, which offer strict data residency and built-in compliance, are ideal for agentic AI projects that involve processing, analyzing, and delivering highly sensitive information.

Redefining data privacy in the AI era

Today, maintaining data privacy and security requires far more than encryption and backup. Hyperscalers may be built for big data projects, but they’re not always built for evolving regulations and industry pressures.

Multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies allow for full cloud sovereignty, keeping organizations’ most critical data within borders and highly visible without sacrificing agility and compute power.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro