The new network operating model: Replace hardware, or replace assumptions?

Modernizing your enterprise network is no longer just a routine IT job, it’s now a key strategic decision. As you look at your aging hardware this year, the real question is whether your network’s design still fits how your business operates.

The old colocation-focused model, which used to be the standard for enterprise connectivity, is now being challenged by the rise of multi-cloud and new AI workloads.

What used to be a simple hardware update is now a bigger decision, as teams want simpler operations and the ability to make changes quickly without adding more systems to manage.

Most hardware refreshes start as a practical task: checking routers, leasing new equipment, and renewing rack space in shared data centers. But in 2026, the main issue is whether your network’s design still meets your business needs.

Five or six years ago, the goal was clear—set up cloud connectivity by building networks in colocation hubs with routers, firewalls, and connections to cloud providers like AWS, Google Cloud, or Microsoft Azure. That approach worked when all you needed was basic access.

Now, the goal is to run smoothly across many clouds at once. Businesses work in a highly distributed environment that includes public, private, and edge clouds. AI workloads have made things even more demanding, requiring low latency, high bandwidth, and smooth data movement, something basic connectivity can’t handle anymore.

If your network can’t keep up with the speed of cloud and AI changes, it will slow down product launches, mergers, and expansion, which are the results boards and executives care about.

That’s why updating your network is now closely tied to updating your business. Companies face a key choice: stick with the old colocation model and deal with more years of complexity, or move to a modern, cloud-based network that is flexible and consistent for today’s multi-cloud and AI needs.

Why traditional colo-era models break

The old colocation approach, which relies on physical devices and manual connections between clouds, wasn’t built for the scale and speed of 2026. This model breaks down in ways that a simple hardware upgrade can’t solve. As companies grow, every new region, policy, or AI project adds more complexity across different vendors and devices.

Physical infrastructure can’t scale as easily as cloud-native services. Hardware can’t grow or shrink fast enough to keep up with AI-driven, cloud-based workloads. Older network designs, built for traffic between clients and servers, now struggle with the heavy data movement between systems that AI brings.

Sending this traffic through central colocation hubs slows things down and hurts performance, making the network a bottleneck for projects that need to move quickly.

This mismatch in network design leads to more work and higher costs. Every change becomes more expensive as connections and management tasks pile up, and inconsistent rules across different clouds and data centers can cause risky policy changes.

In a fast-moving market, networks that rely on manual work and hardware become a problem. These aren’t issues that a faster router can fix, they’re clear signs that the old model just doesn’t work anymore.

AI demands an architectural change

AI does not just increase demand; it changes the shape of demand. It requires large data movement across storage, compute, and regions, often in hybrid environments where sensitive data stays on-prem while compute bursts to the cloud.

This makes the network an actual component of the AI system itself. If the network is static and brittle, AI programs inherit those constraints.

The economic case for the traditional model is also weakening. Rising costs for physical appliances and cross-connect fees undermine efficiency efforts. Managing security policies separately across fragmented environments increases the risk of misconfiguration.

Modern architectures must ensure security moves with the workload, rather than requiring workloads to be routed to specific locations for protection.

Modernization is imperative

You don’t have to leave all physical sites right away to modernize beyond colocation hubs. The key is to stop relying on central hubs that add cost, make things rigid, and cause policy issues. In 2026, modernization means moving to a smart, software-based network that works the same way across all environments.

This kind of network uses APIs, scales up or down as needed, and lets you manage policies everywhere from one place.

For network professionals, this shift means focusing less on hardware and more on designing systems. The goal is to ensure strong performance and security everywhere, no matter where the data lives.

This approach allows for faster rollouts, consistent security, and support for changing AI needs without needing lots of new hardware. It brings the network in line with the cloud model, flexible, consistent, and ready for whatever comes next.

Choosing agility over status quo

In the end, IT leaders have to decide whether to stick with the old way or choose agility.

Updating hardware only helps for a short time, but modernizing your network’s design gets your business ready for a future where moving data quickly is key. Separating your network from physical colocation hubs lets your systems keep up with new business ideas.

As you look at your old hardware this year, think about whether you’re just repeating old patterns or building the network you’ll need for the AI era and beyond. The decision is clear: update the hardware or update the whole network design.

