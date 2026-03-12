Flashpoint warns of AI-driven “era of total convergence” in cybercrime

1,500% surge in illicit AI discussions, 3.3B credentials stolen in 2025

Ransomware shifting to insider-enabled, identity-focused attacks

Cybercrime has entered the “era of total convergence”, where everything from reconnaissance, phishing generation, to credential testing and infrastructure rotation is being done through agentic AI frameworks without any human control, exoerts have warned.

The 2026 Global Threat Intelligence Report (GTIG) by security researchers Flashpoint noted this “high-velocity threat engine” lowers the barrier to entry and speeds up threats, forcing defenders to adapt or face the consequences.

As per the report, there are four converging forces that are currently reshaping the global threat landscape: autonomous systems that can execute end-to-end attacks at machine speed, identities as primary exploit vectors, vulnerabilities being exploited within hours, rather than days, and ransomware shifting towards identity-driven and insider-enabled models.

Logging in instead of breaking in

Flashpoint bases these conclusions on proprietary data, having apparently identified a 1,500% rise in AI-related illicit discussions between November and December 2025, rising from roughly 360,000, to more than six million.

At the same time, the company observed 11.1 million devices infected with infostealers in 2025, stealing approximately 3.3 billion credentials and cloud tokens.

It says that hackers are no longer interested in “breaking in” as much as they’re interested in “logging in”. “The reality of identity data and the potential for its automation necessitates a shift in how organizations must view their attack surface,” the researchers said. “Infostealers have shown that it is no longer limited to corporate infrastructure; it now includes employee browsers, personal devices, SaaS platforms, and third-party access.”

The researchers also said the window between vulnerability disclosure and exploitation is “vanishing”, as they observe several high-impact vulnerabilities being mass-exploited “within hours of disclosure”.

Finally, ransomware incidents rose by 53% in 2025, with RaaS groups responsible for more than 87% of attacks. But instead of relying solely on encryption payloads, they are now recruiting malicious insiders, abusing authorized access, and leveraging credential theft.

To stay safe, organizations should focus on making sure they patch their vulnerabilities as soon as possible, Flashpoint said in the report. They should also focus on monitoring for stolen credentials and compromised endpoints, strengthening identity security, and combining automated detection with human-led threat intelligence to identify emerging risks early.

