2025 was the year AI grew up. How will AI evolve in 2026?

In 2025, AI crossed an important threshold. After years of experimentation, generative AI moved decisively into enterprise workflows, while agentic systems and long-term memory capabilities began to take shape in real-world deployments.

Sarah Hoffman Social Links Navigation Director of AI Thought Leadership, AlphaSense.

This marked significant progress for AI in the enterprise, yet the next milestones for the direction of AI remain far from settled. The past year exposed both the promise and the constraints of large-scale generative models, forcing organizations to confront trade-offs around accuracy, governance, and return on investment.

As a result, current AI conversations aren’t focused on hype, but by pragmatism. Leaders are shifting their focus from what AI can do in theory to what it should do in practice.

From reactive to proactive AI

One of the most important shifts underway is AI’s move from reactive to proactive decision making. With long-term memory capabilities now firmly established, AI systems will increasingly anticipate user needs instead of waiting for explicit instructions.

Early signs of this transition are already visible. ChatGPT Pulse, for example, now conducts research for users based on prior interactions without requiring a prompt. In July 2025, leaked documents revealed that Meta was training its chatbots to proactively message users, following up on earlier conversations without being asked.

While this shift promises gains in productivity and speed, it will also introduce new friction. As AI acts autonomously, deciding when to engage rather than waiting to be summoned, users will need to recalibrate their expectations and trust in these systems.

Users must be conscious of bias amplification and potential privacy erosion. Expect both enthusiasm and skepticism as proactive AI becomes more commonplace.

The rise of invisible intelligence

Before the surge in generative AI, existing AI systems had already become largely invisible.

For example, tools like Waze dynamically rerouting drivers based on traffic patterns or Amazon surfacing product recommendations, delivered clear value without drawing attention to the underlying technology powering them. Users benefited from AI without consciously engaging with it.

Generative AI reversed that dynamic. By shifting intelligence to be conversational and explicit, tools like ChatGPT reintroduced visibility, prompting users to actively seek out AI for help. That visibility, however, will not remain the norm.

Generative AI is increasingly fading into the background, becoming embedded across products, services, and interfaces in ways that feel natural rather than novel.

Simply adding generative AI is not enough. The most successful platforms will be those where AI is seamlessly integrated, enhancing experiences quietly and continuously, rather than announcing its presence.

From scale to specialization

2025 showed that scale alone no longer drives large breakthroughs. GPT-5, for example, delivered only incremental gains over OpenAI’s previous model. Against this backdrop, specialization is emerging as the more durable path forward.

Today, the hardest problems in applied AI are about trust, domain understanding, evaluation, and integration into existing workflows. Addressing those challenges increasingly requires focusing on data, constraints, and workflows specific to a given domain.

Industry-specific and use-case-driven solutions will proliferate as organizations seek accuracy, reliability, and domain expertise rather than generalized capability.

Speaking at Davos in January, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella warned that AI could still become a bubble if its benefits fail to spread broadly across industries and economies.

Early examples of this shift are already emerging. Anthropic’s launch of Claude for Life Sciences in October 2025 marked an early milestone. The tool is designed to support researchers in accelerating discoveries, with a long-term ambition of enabling AI to independently generate scientific breakthroughs.

In January 2026, OpenAI launched ChatGPT Health, a sandboxed tab within ChatGPT designed for users to ask their health-related questions in a more secure and personalized environment.

Rather than pouring resources exclusively into ever-larger, general-purpose systems, leading AI companies will invest in specialized AI systems. These tailored systems not only improve accuracy, but also build trust, accelerate ROI and align more closely with regulatory requirements.

AI’s reality check

As the industry moves beyond the hype cycle, AI is entering a more disciplined phase. Investment decisions are shifting from sweeping promises to measurable business impact, with organizations finally holding AI to the same rigorous standards as any other enterprise tool.

While the underlying tech continues to dazzle, the novelty of "talking to a machine" is fading. The coming year will be defined by integration over innovation, where the best technology is the kind we stop noticing because it simply works.

