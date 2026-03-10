Nvidia might be about to reimagine AI agents at work with new 'NemoClaw' release

Nvidia is reportedly preparing to release "NemoClaw"

The agentic AI platform is expected to be hardware-agnostic

Companies like Salesforce, Google and Adobe have reportedly been approached

Nvidia is reportedly developing its own agentic AI platform, NemoClaw, which would allow enterprise customers to deploy autonomous AI agents.

A Wired report details how it is believed Nvidia has started to pitch the platform to major enterprise software firms like Salesforce, Cisco, Google, Adobe and CrowdStrike, but it's unclear whether any partnerships have been finalized.

The platform would apparently be open source, which could see contributors getting free access or other perks.

Article continues below

NemoClaw could be Nvidia's new agentic AI platform

Despite being a slated Nvidia product, reports suggest the platform could be hardware-agnostic, meaning that companies can tap into its resources regardless of whether they're using Nvidia's chips and infrastructure.

The move comes in response to growing interest for AI agents, with other companies also battling to create the best agent management and deployment platforms.

The project's name could also be inspired by the recent popularity of 'claws', opensource AI agents which run locally to automate workflows. The term has, of course, become popular following recent hype around OpenClaw, which fell under OpenAI leadership just weeks ago when the ChatGPT-maker acquired OpenClaw's founder.

The Nemo part of its name would come from an expansion of Nvidia's NeMo AI agent platform, which comprises Nemotron and Cosmos models.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NemoClaw would likely focus on security in order to appeal to enterprise-grade customers.

Although the company has not yet shared any details of a prospective NemoClaw platform, Nvidia's annual GTC developer conference is less than a week away, and it could be the perfect opportunity for such an announcement.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.