Epic Games is increasing the price of all Fortnite V-Bucks Packs

From March 19, a standard $8.99 Pack will now give 800 instead of 1000 V-Bucks

The V-Bucks featured in the Battle Bundle and Fortnite Crew will also be lowered

Epic Games has announced that it will be raising the prices of Fortnite's V-Bucks this month.

Starting from March 19, the company said it will be offering fewer V-Bucks per Pack, meaning in a standard $8.99 Pack, you'll now receive 800 V-Bucks instead of 1000 V-Bucks. The full V-Buck Pack changes can be viewed below.

"The cost of running Fortnite has gone up a lot, and we're raising prices to help pay the bills," Epic Games said in a blog post.

Fortnite's Battle Pass will also now cost 800 V-Bucks instead of 1000 V-Bucks, and will now award 800 instead of 1000. The additional 500 V-Bucks in Bonus Rewards are also being dropped from the new system.

"You can earn 800 V-Bucks when completing the Battle Pass, which is enough to get the next one. There are no longer V-Bucks in the Bonus Rewards of the Pass," Epic explained.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pack Previous New With Epic Rewards $8.99 Pack 1,000 V-Bucks 800 V-Bucks +$1.79 back $22.99 Pack 2,800 V-Bucks 2,400 V-Bucks +$4.59 back $36.99 Pack 5,000 V-Bucks 4,500 V-Bucks +$7.39 back $89.99 Pack 13,500 V-Bucks 12,500 V-Bucks +$17.99 back Exact Amount Pack ~$0.50* for 50 V-Bucks $0.99* for 50 V-Bucks Row 5 - Cell 3

Additionally, Fortnite's Battle Bundle, which includes the Battle Pass and the first 25 levels of the pass already unlocked, is going down from 2,800 to 2,600 V-Bucks.

Fortnite Crew, the monthly subscription service which is now included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, is also lowering its V-Bucks rewards from 1,000 to 800 V-Bucks.

Like the main Battle Pass, the OG Pass, the Music Pass, and the Lego Pass are also seeing changes:

The OG Pass will cost 800 V-Bucks (previously 1,000).

The Music Pass will cost 1,200 V-Bucks (previously 1,400).

The LEGO Pass will cost 1,200 V-Bucks (previously 1,400).

Fortnite players aren't too excited about this change, because although the general price of the Packs isn't increasing with real-world money, their value is.

"Bro changing the battle pass vbucks amount from 1500 to 800 is literally game breaking. This season was already kinda bad but now I’m just uninstalling," one player said on Reddit, while another announced they were "Cancelling my crew tonight. Good job Epic!,"

Another criticised the way Epic announced the news, saying, "'The cost of running Fortnite has gone up a lot, and we’re raising prices to help pay the bills'. Such a crazy way to deliver that news. I mean at least attempt to sugarcoat it."

Last month, Epic Games announced that PC players spent $1.16 billion on the Epic Games Store, up 6% year over year, while Statista reports that the company generated an estimated $6.21 billion in gross revenue in 2025 compared to $5.81 billion the previous year.

