Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 end date and Season 4 release timings

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is well underway but is set to end this month. It introduced a slew of new content, like mud mechanics, the Mammoth Pistol, and even a Futurama collaboration.

With Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 set to arrive imminently, you'll likely want to know when the current season of the game ends. Release timings for the new season are now known too, meaning there's plenty to know in terms of what's next for the juggernaut battle royale title. By the looks of things, we could be nearing the end of the chapter as a whole, which means very exciting events could be on the horizon.

Here's everything you need to know about when Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 ends, when Season 4 starts, and what to expect. As we draw closer to the new season's launch, we'll be sure to update this page with exact timings. For now, here's what Epic has said about Fortnite's next season so far.

When does the current season of Fortnite end?

(Image credit: Epic)

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 end date and time is August 25 at 2AM ET

. This is listed on the Battle Pass page currently live in the game. It's worth noting that last season's timings shifted by a couple of days just before the new one was supposed to arrive, so timings here are subject to change. The best place to keep up on specific updates closer to the launch of the new season is the Fortnite Status Twitter account. We'll be sure to keep this page up to date as well.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

While we don't have exact timings yet for the next Fortnite Season, we can expect it to arrive on August 25, 2023. The thing to remember about new Fortnite seasons and chapters is that there is always a period of downtime after one ends. This downtime can range from a couple of hours, as was the case last season, to multiple days, which has happened between chapters before.

Given that Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is expected to be a regular seasonal update, the downtime will likely be somewhere between two and six hours. We'll be sure to update this page closer to the day, as Epic will likely reveal specifics on just how long Fortnite will be down this time.

What to expect from the next Fortnite season

Epic has yet to unveil Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4, but there are some key things that we expect to be included. For starters, there will be a new Battle Pass with a new tier 100 character. Last season saw Optimus Prime as the tier 100, so it's anyone's guess as to who's featured next.

There will be map changes with the next seasonal update as well. The wilds were added recently, jungle areas with vines, mud, and ruins. Depending on what the theme for Season 4 is, we could see brand-new biomes and movement mechanics. Weapon meta and drops are usually shuffled at the start of a new season, with new Mythics introduced alongside new characters. There will be new Seasonal Quests to take on as well, so keep an eye out for any in-game teases over the next couple of weeks.

Finally, it's rumored that Season 4 might be the very last season of Chapter 4, meaning that Chapter 5 could be here before the year is out. This is usually marked by large-scale events where players work together toward a shared objective. Here's hoping for something special this year.

So there you have it, that's what you need to know about this season of Fortnite, and when the next one is launching. For more on Fortnite, see where it ranks in our list of best free games.