Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 launch live: our running coverage of the new season's release as it happens
It's Morphin' Time
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 is now just mere hours away, launching August 7, 2025. It's set to feature a Power Rangers collaboration and will have new points of interest for players to explore. It's all now been fully revealed, so here's all of the details on what to expect, and when it's all set to kick off.
Epic Games has been busy teasing the next season of Fortnite over the last week or so, following a Superman-themed live event that completely wrecked Demon's Domain. There's currently a severed tentacle on the map that you can visit, as well as new rift cracks appearing in the sky.
Personally, I've really enjoyed Fortnite Super, with a whole heap of super-powered weapons feeling great to use. Things are likely set to change, however, as we'll be seeing the UNSC Spartans arrive from Halo very soon indeed. In my opinion, the recent changes have absolutely been good enough to keep Fortnite in TechRadar's best free games list.
Here's TechRadar's coverage of the launch of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, including info on the start time, downtime, and what to expect from the Power Rangers update. Follow along live as I give my impressions of the new map and lead you towards downtime with everything you need to know.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 - cut to the chase
Only have time for the basics? Here are the most important things to know about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4:
- Start date: August 7
- Theme: Shock 'N Awesome (Power Rangers vs Bad Bugs)
- Battle Pass: Halo Spartans, Bug-themed skins, Power Rangers
- Special Skin: Dino Megazord (September 16)
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 downtime
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 downtime will trigger at the following times:
- East Coast (US): August 7 at 1:30AM ET
- West Coast (US): August 6 at 10:30AM PT
- United Kingdom: August 7 at 6:30AM BST
- Central Europe: August 7 at 7:30AM CEST
- Australia (Sydney): August 7 at 3:30PM AEST
- Japan (Tokyo): August 7 at 2:30PM JST
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 start time prediction
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 launches August 7, 2025. According to the in-game countdown, it'll arrive after the downtime. This usually lasts 2 hours, so below you'll find my prediction for when Fortnite servers will be back online:
- East Coast (US): 3:30AM ET
- West Coast (US): 12:30AM PT
- United Kingdom: 8:30AM BST
- Central Europe: 9:30AM CEST
- Australia (Sydney): 5:30PM AEST
- Japan (Tokyo): 4:30PM JST
What to expect from Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4
You say extermination, they say renovation 🐛 Bugs are movin' in on the map! pic.twitter.com/LaKlB0czqyAugust 3, 2025
Epic Games has now fully revealed the next season of Fortnite. We know that Halo and Power Rangers-themed skins will be part of the new 'Shock 'N Awesome' Battle Pass, and I expect the story to follow on from the recent Fortnite Super Showdown live event. This saw a giant tentacled monster spawn in at Demon's Domain. Players took it down with the help of Superman, and now there are severed tentacles around the map.
Another tease appears on the Fortnite X account, showing a new unit called the OXR. This ties into the Bad Bug Invasion theme that's been teased elsewhere. New weapons and bug-themed skins are inbound, and it looks like Demon's Domain will be getting a makeover. Below, you can see the reveal of the Swarmstrike weapon.
Introducing the Swarmstrike. A sure fire way to clear the nearest infestation 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nSWBK95IZPAugust 3, 2025
Teaser images have featured the phrase "Shock 'N Awesome", which is now confirmed to be the series' main tagline. This points to bug-extermination weapons, and skins based on OXR units, as well as insectoid creatures. Power Rangers are a big part of the update, too, with a Megazord featured in the main promotional material. Here's the Fortnite blog post revealing everything for the new season.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 trailer
The cinematic trailer for Fortnite Shock 'N Awe is now here. It's a live-action showcase in the style of the Power Rangers TV show. We see the Rangers fighting alongside new characters (and Peely) against bug enemies. Below, you'll also find the full reveal trailer:
As a freelance games writer, it's my job to stay up to date with the latest games, especially live service titles like Fortnite. I've put hundreds of hours into the game at this point, having jumped on during Fortnite Vibing. Since then, I've particularly enjoyed the Fortnite OG seasons, which gave me the opportunity to experience older seasons of Fortnite that I missed the first time around. As for what comes next, I'm excited to check out the new Halo skins included in the Battle Pass.
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 live coverage as it happens
Unlock the Superman Outfit while you still can
There’s still time to unlock the Superman Outfit in Fortnite. It has a separate Battle Pass track, though it’s included with purchase of the main pass. You just need to earn levels while playing, and eventually you’ll get the Superman skin pictured above.
Make the most of Fortnite Super
There’s a new quest following the events of the Fortnite Super Showdown live event that aired over the weekend (August 2). You’ll need to visit the tentacle outside Demon’s Domain. It’s bouncy too! You’ll want to make the most of the final hours of the current season, so focus on quests if you’re set on unlocking some of the later Battle Pass skins.
Full reveal trailer just dropped
We now have the full reveal trailer for Fortnite Shock 'N Awesome. We see Halo vehicles and skins, all new weapons, and a huge battle between a giant bug and the Dino Megazord. Check it out above.
Power Rangers in all their live action glory
Epic Games has released a live action trailer for the Power Rangers collaboration coming next season. It’s filmed just like the TV show, with loads of backflips and sparking explosions as the Rangers join the fight. I absolutely love the care that’s been put into this, and as a ‘90s kid, it all really takes me back to toy commercials and cartoons I watched as a kid.
New weapons inbound
We now know of three new weapons coming in the next season of Fortnite. The first is an OXR minigun, and then there’s the assault rifle pictured in the image above. In addition, there’s the Swarmstrike: a multi-rocket launcher that has laser targeting. Expect these to be part of the new loot pool when Shock ‘N Awesome arrives.
When does downtime start?
According to the Battle Pass, Fortnite Super downtime is expected at the following times:
Bad bugs
The rumors were true! Fortnite’s next season sees a bug invasion coming to the island. Luckily, the Power Rangers are on the team to help, and they’re powered up with new weapons and the mighty Dino Megazord. There’s a new faction called the OXR on their way, with awesome grey and orange armor, and explosive weapons perfect for taking down bugs.
Hello and welcome
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 launches in less than a day, bringing bug battling action to the battle royale mode. I’ll be telling you everything you need to know in the build up to downtime, including a look at timings, Battle Pass skins, and more.