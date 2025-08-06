Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 launch live: our running coverage of the new season's release as it happens

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 is now just mere hours away, launching August 7, 2025. It's set to feature a Power Rangers collaboration and will have new points of interest for players to explore. It's all now been fully revealed, so here's all of the details on what to expect, and when it's all set to kick off.

Epic Games has been busy teasing the next season of Fortnite over the last week or so, following a Superman-themed live event that completely wrecked Demon's Domain. There's currently a severed tentacle on the map that you can visit, as well as new rift cracks appearing in the sky.

Personally, I've really enjoyed Fortnite Super, with a whole heap of super-powered weapons feeling great to use. Things are likely set to change, however, as we'll be seeing the UNSC Spartans arrive from Halo very soon indeed. In my opinion, the recent changes have absolutely been good enough to keep Fortnite in TechRadar's best free games list.

Here's TechRadar's coverage of the launch of Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, including info on the start time, downtime, and what to expect from the Power Rangers update. Follow along live as I give my impressions of the new map and lead you towards downtime with everything you need to know.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 - cut to the chase

Only have time for the basics? Here are the most important things to know about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4:

Start date: August 7

August 7 Theme: Shock 'N Awesome (Power Rangers vs Bad Bugs)

Shock 'N Awesome (Power Rangers vs Bad Bugs) Battle Pass : Halo Spartans, Bug-themed skins, Power Rangers

: Halo Spartans, Bug-themed skins, Power Rangers Special Skin: Dino Megazord (September 16)

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 downtime

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 downtime will trigger at the following times:

East Coast (US): August 7 at 1:30AM ET

August 7 at 1:30AM ET West Coast (US): August 6 at 10:30AM PT

August 6 at 10:30AM PT United Kingdom: August 7 at 6:30AM BST

August 7 at 6:30AM BST Central Europe: August 7 at 7:30AM CEST

August 7 at 7:30AM CEST Australia (Sydney): August 7 at 3:30PM AEST

August 7 at 3:30PM AEST Japan (Tokyo): August 7 at 2:30PM JST

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 start time prediction

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 launches August 7, 2025. According to the in-game countdown, it'll arrive after the downtime. This usually lasts 2 hours, so below you'll find my prediction for when Fortnite servers will be back online:

East Coast (US): 3:30AM ET

3:30AM ET West Coast (US): 12:30AM PT

12:30AM PT United Kingdom: 8:30AM BST

8:30AM BST Central Europe: 9:30AM CEST

9:30AM CEST Australia (Sydney): 5:30PM AEST

5:30PM AEST Japan (Tokyo): 4:30PM JST

What to expect from Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4

Epic Games has now fully revealed the next season of Fortnite. We know that Halo and Power Rangers-themed skins will be part of the new 'Shock 'N Awesome' Battle Pass, and I expect the story to follow on from the recent Fortnite Super Showdown live event. This saw a giant tentacled monster spawn in at Demon's Domain. Players took it down with the help of Superman, and now there are severed tentacles around the map.

Another tease appears on the Fortnite X account, showing a new unit called the OXR. This ties into the Bad Bug Invasion theme that's been teased elsewhere. New weapons and bug-themed skins are inbound, and it looks like Demon's Domain will be getting a makeover. Below, you can see the reveal of the Swarmstrike weapon.

Teaser images have featured the phrase "Shock 'N Awesome", which is now confirmed to be the series' main tagline. This points to bug-extermination weapons, and skins based on OXR units, as well as insectoid creatures. Power Rangers are a big part of the update, too, with a Megazord featured in the main promotional material. Here's the Fortnite blog post revealing everything for the new season.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 trailer

The cinematic trailer for Fortnite Shock 'N Awe is now here. It's a live-action showcase in the style of the Power Rangers TV show. We see the Rangers fighting alongside new characters (and Peely) against bug enemies. Below, you'll also find the full reveal trailer:

