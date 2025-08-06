There are some incredible back-to-school Apple deals available right now, with record-low prices starting at just $99. You can find impressive discounts on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and smartwatches from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.



To help you find all the best back-to-school Apple deals in one place, I've rounded up the 13 best offers for you below. While retailers typically offer discounts on Apple devices during this time, this year's deals are really good, with best-ever prices on Apple's latest and greatest gadgets.



While all of today's Apple deals are impressive, some highlights include the latest AirPods 4 on sale for only $99, the powerful MacBook Air M4 on sale for $799, and the best-selling iPad 10.9 on sale for $299.



Below you'll find links to the best Apple sales at retailers, followed by today's top back-to-school Apple deals. Keep in mind that these are limited-time offers, and the back-to-school sale season is ending soon.

The best back-to-school Apple sales

The 13 best back-to-school Apple deals

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget, and it's on sale for only $24. A great back-to-school gadget, simply attach the AirTag to your backpack or any item you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.

Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $99 at Amazon AirPods are a back-to-school essential, and Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for just $99, only $10 more than the record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and feature Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You also get a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $179 now $148.99 at Amazon Amazon also has the AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation on sale for $148.99, which is the best deal you can find right now. The AirPods 4 feature a new comfortable design, handy controls, and Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169 at Amazon Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 sound excellent, offer top-tier noise cancellation, feature Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which is amazing for movies, and they even have an unlosable case, thanks to technology that points you to where it's hiding (and a speaker to help, too). Today's back-to-school offer is the best deal you can find right now, and $30 less than last week's price.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $169 at Amazon If you're looking for a budget smartwatch this school year, Amazon has the Apple Watch SE for $169, which is the cheapest price we've seen this year. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is Apple's latest flagship smartwatch, and it's down to nearly a record-low price – it was $20 cheaper on Prime Day. All of its upgrades are integrated into a thinner, more comfortable body. It includes all the standard health and fitness tracking features, as well as some more advanced ones like an ECG for monitoring heart irregularities, overnight metrics to identify issues like sleep apnea, and more. As with past models, it remains an ideal fitness partner that can track activity levels and health metrics and push you toward your fitness goals.

Apple iPad A16 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Amazon You can get the latest Apple iPad A16 on sale for $299, only $20 more than the record-low price. The most significant upgrade compared to the previous generation model is the latest A16 chip for faster performance. You also get double the storage of 128GB as standard, a sharp 11-inch Liquid Retina display, and solid 12MP front and back cameras.

Apple iPad Pro M4: was $999 now $949 at Best Buy If you're looking for a tablet with laptop-like power, Best Buy has the M4 iPad Pro on sale for $949. The iPad Pro delivers incredible performance and speed, thanks to Apple's latest M4 Chip, an exceptional battery life, and an 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR display.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $599 at Walmart Display - 13.3 inches

Processor - Apple M1

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB The cheapest MacBook you can buy is exclusively available at Walmart. You can get the Apple MacBook Air M1 for just $599. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2025, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M2, 2022): was $799 now $699 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M2

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB Newer M3 and M4 models are now available, but this is an incredible price for the 13-inch MacBook Air with an M2 chip. While it's an older version, this is still an incredibly powerful laptop for those who need a premium powerhouse for school, productivity, coding, or creative work. We highly rated it in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to its stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M4): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M4) is the newest version of Apple's popular laptop, and it's now down to a record-low price. You get a great-looking 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, while the boost to 16GB of RAM keeps all your programs running smoothly. It's just a shame Apple still insists on only 256GB of storage as standard, which feels a little miserly in 2025. Nevertheless, this is still one of the best laptops you can buy if you need a performance powerhouse for productivity and creative tasks, especially after this $150 discount.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3, 2024): was $1,099 now $999 at Best Buy Display - 15 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB It may essentially be just a larger version of the MacBook Air 13-inch, but if that's what you want, then that's what you get – and it's now reduced to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy. Our MacBook Air 15-inch review praised the display, performance, design and speaker array, although we did think the jump in size hurt one of the MacBook Air's key selling points – its portability. Nevertheless, this is still an impressive laptop that was awarded a full five stars.

Apple MacBook Pro M4, 14-inch: was $1,599 now $1,299 at Best Buy Display - 14 inches

Processor - Apple M4

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB The Apple MacBook Pro (M4 Pro) is one of the most powerful MacBooks available, with ample power ready to tackle intensive tasks. With a 14-core CPU and a 20-core GPU, productivity and gaming are a breeze, and it also helps that you'll have 24GB of unified memory. While still quite pricey on sale, it's a generous deal for a laptop that will serve you well for years.

You can see more of today's best MacBook deals and see our best laptops for students guide.