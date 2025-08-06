US politicians call for further probes into possible DeepSeek security risks

New probe into DeepSeek has been requested by a group of US Senators

The Senators cite national security concerns around Chinese firm

Many US Government departments have already banned the chatbot

The ongoing dispute between China tech firms and the US Government continues, after a group of seven Republican Senators asked the Department of Commerce to evaluate data security risks that models from Chinese companies pose, specifically the AI chatbot DeepSeek.

Chinese tech companies are facing huge barriers to enter the US market due to the tensions between the two countries, but DeepSeek's revolutionary open source model has sent waves through the AI landscape, thanks to the speed and low cost of development.

However, security concerns have been raised, prompting multiple US Government departments to ban the use of the model, with one study even claiming DeepSeek is 11 times more dangerous than competitor AI chatbots.

Secrets at risk

The senators, John Justed, Tedd Budd, John Cornyn, Marsha Blackburn, Bill Cassidy, John Curtis, and Todd Young all signed a letter outlining the need to prioritise home-grown AI models, as well as the ‘deeply troubling allegations’ that DeepSeek feeds sensitive information back to servers with links to the Chinese government.

“DeepSeek’s R1’s model release in late January demonstrated the aptitude of People’s Republic of China (PRC) national AI talent and the progress their home-grown models have made relative to leading U.S. products,“ the letter explains.

“The Trump Administration has rightly emphasized winning the AI competition against the PRC, and the development of AI use case applications for businesses and consumers is an important facet of that competition. Ensuring that such applications are secure and not prone to leaking secure information and malign exploitation is paramount.”

The Chinese government has always denied such allegations, and all other accusations of cyber espionage, and reiterated the state has no direct ties to Chinese tech firms operating overseas.

