Looking for a different day? A new NYT Strands puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, August 6 (game #521).

Strands is the NYT's latest word game after the likes of Wordle, Spelling Bee and Connections – and it's great fun. It can be difficult, though, so read on for my Strands hints.

Want more word-based fun? Then check out my NYT Connections today and Quordle today pages for hints and answers for those games, and Marc's Wordle today page for the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Strands today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Strands today (game #522) - hint #1 - today's theme

What is the theme of today's NYT Strands? • Today's NYT Strands theme is… Rock solid

NYT Strands today (game #522) - hint #2 - clue words

Play any of these words to unlock the in-game hints system.

READ

DOVE

DRIVE

WAIN

TRAINS

SING

NYT Strands today (game #522) - hint #3 - spangram letters

How many letters are in today's spangram? • Spangram has 8 letters

NYT Strands today (game #522) - hint #4 - spangram position

What are two sides of the board that today's spangram touches? First side: left, 4th row Last side: right, 6th row

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Strands today (game #522) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Strands, game #522, are…

STEADY

SOUND

DEVOTED

FIRM

CONSTANT

UNWAVERING

SPANGRAM: HOLD FAST

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

An appropriately “rock solid” search today, with little to test newcomers or experienced Strands players.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The only word I struggled to see as I roared through the search was UNWAVERING, which I left until last.

The spangram HOLD FAST did of course make me think of Hodor in Game of Thrones, whose name derived from his predetermined ability to hold a door. Now there was someone DEVOTED to a cause.

Yesterday's NYT Strands answers (Wednesday, August 6, game #521)

GUITAR

BOOK

SUNFLOWERS

FRUIT

JEWELRY

PITCHER

SPANGRAM: STILL LIFE