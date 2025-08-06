Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, August 6 (game #787).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #788) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BORE

BORG

POKE

DEVIL

SCROLL

VULCAN

DRAG

KING

ELF

PUNCH

BATMAN

SINNER

GRAF

CLICK

PIERCE

HOVER

NYT Connections today (game #788) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Computer activity

Computer activity GREEN: Make some holes

Make some holes BLUE: A body part in common

A body part in common PURPLE: Grand Slam champs

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #788) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MOUSE ACTIONS

GREEN: PERFORATE

BLUE: ONES WITH POINTY EARS

PURPLE: WIMBLEDON WINNERS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #788) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #788, are…

YELLOW: MOUSE ACTIONS CLICK, DRAG, HOVER, SCROLL

CLICK, DRAG, HOVER, SCROLL GREEN: PERFORATE BORE, PIERCE, POKE, PUNCH

BORE, PIERCE, POKE, PUNCH BLUE: ONES WITH POINTY EARS BATMAN, DEVIL, ELF, VULCAN

BATMAN, DEVIL, ELF, VULCAN PURPLE: WIMBLEDON WINNERS BORG, GRAF, KING, SINNER

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

Yesterday I was excited at the prospect of getting all four groups in difficulty order for the third day in a row. Sadly, I failed in my mission.

After getting the yellow and green groups fairly quickly I was left with 16 words and only one idea of what the connection could be – Star Trek.

Showing my utter lack of knowledge on this topic, I thought that we were looking for species that featured in the long-running franchise, but knowing only VULCAN this was a pointless (no pun intended) task.

Instead, I saw the tennis players. BORG had been one of my Star Trek possibilities but I soon remembered Bjorn, the excellent Fila-attired 1970s superstar whose life took an unexpected detour into the world of underwear design.

