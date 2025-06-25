Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, June 25 (game #745).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #746) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LOVELACE

ENIGMA

SEWING

SUITS

VENDING

HAWKING

DRESSING

MCQUEEN

GOLIATH

PROTEIN

PINBALL

DAMAGES

CHEESE

BOJACK

MATLOCK

LETTUCE

NYT Connections today (game #746) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Think: Healthy cold dish

Think: Healthy cold dish GREEN: All mechanical

All mechanical BLUE: TV lawyers

TV lawyers PURPLE: Top deck

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #746) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: COMPONENTS OF A SALAD

GREEN: KINDS OF MACHINES

BLUE: LEGAL DRAMAS

PURPLE: ENDING WITH PLAYING CARDS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #746) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #746, are…

YELLOW: COMPONENTS OF A SALAD CHEESE, DRESSING, LETTUCE, PROTEIN

CHEESE, DRESSING, LETTUCE, PROTEIN GREEN: KINDS OF MACHINES ENIGMA, PINBALL, SEWING, VENDING

ENIGMA, PINBALL, SEWING, VENDING BLUE: LEGAL DRAMAS DAMAGES, GOLIATH, MATLOCK, SUITS

DAMAGES, GOLIATH, MATLOCK, SUITS PURPLE: ENDING WITH PLAYING CARDS BOJACK, HAWKING, LOVELACE, MCQUEEN

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 1 mistake

I’d like to say that I saw four words ENDING WITH PLAYING CARDS, but I thought I was making up a group of famous Stephens. This was entirely based on HAWKING and MCQUEEN. I guessed at BOJACK, but my one mistake came when I picked MATLOCK instead of LOVELACE.

Meanwhile, I am sure that the Connections debate of the day will be over COMPONENTS OF A SALAD – a category that could include many things, like tomato, cucumber, celery and indeed LETTUCE, but CHEESE? Is cheese that common a salad feature to warrant being a component?

I was pleased to see VENDING amid KINDS OF MACHINES. It is surely one of life’s great pleasures to buy something from a vending machine and see two items instead of the purchased one clunk down into the bucket.

Of course there is the equal irritation of putting your money in and nothing coming out – at which point you must resist trying to put your hand into the machine, Homer Simpson-style, and just remember that life is a balance sheet of gains and losses. And also, to sometimes let go.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

