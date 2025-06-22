Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Sunday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Sunday, June 22 (game #742).

NYT Connections today (game #743) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

HISTORICAL

OLD FASHIONED

SKINNY

BELL

SUN

FLARE

LITERARY

MOM

OLD MAN

COCKTAIL

FAREWELL

YOUNG ADULT

COLLINS

BOYFRIEND

SPECULATIVE

SHOT

NYT Connections today (game #743) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #743) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: KINDS OF JEANS

KINDS OF JEANS GREEN: FICTION CATEGORIES

FICTION CATEGORIES BLUE: WORDS IN HEMINGWAY TITLES

WORDS IN HEMINGWAY TITLES PURPLE: ___ GLASS GLASSWARE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #743) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #743, are…

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: Fail

The first thing I thought when I saw today's Connections was 'alcoholic drinks' – not because I'm obsessed (I'm not a big drinker), but because OLD FASHIONED and COLLINS could both be types of COCKTAIL. But the presence of COCKTAIL itself suggested that was misdirection, so I looked elsewhere.

HISTORICAL, LITERARY, SPECULATIVE and YOUNG ADULT all seemed like examples of FICTION CATEGORIES and indeed my hunch was correct, giving me green.

Next, I thought FLARE, SKINNY and BELL might all be related to jeans, or types of trouser style – but didn't know what the fourth would be, so kept looking.

And I kept looking. And looking.

With nothing else suggesting itself I returned to that potential group and tried a succession of words – MOM, OLD FASHIONED and OLD MAN – but got it wrong each time. Turns out BELL was wrong, and what I should have had was BOYFRIEND, FLARE, MOM and SKINNY – but I've never heard the term BOYFRIEND JEANS and so lost my fledgling streak.

With hindsight I probably should have given up on that angle sooner, but neither WORDS IN HEMINGWAY TITLES or ___ GLASS GLASSWARE were groups I would ever have got, so it wouldn't have made any difference.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

