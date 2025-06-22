NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, June 23 (game #743)
My clues will help you solve the NYT's Connections puzzle today and keep that streak going
Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.
SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.
NYT Connections today (game #743) - today's words
Today's NYT Connections words are…
- HISTORICAL
- OLD FASHIONED
- SKINNY
- BELL
- SUN
- FLARE
- LITERARY
- MOM
- OLD MAN
- COCKTAIL
- FAREWELL
- YOUNG ADULT
- COLLINS
- BOYFRIEND
- SPECULATIVE
- SHOT
NYT Connections today (game #743) - hint #1 - group hints
What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: Denim styles
- GREEN: On the library shelves
- BLUE: The importance of Ernest
- PURPLE: Receptacles for a drink
Need more clues?
We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…
NYT Connections today (game #743) - hint #2 - group answers
What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?
- YELLOW: KINDS OF JEANS
- GREEN: FICTION CATEGORIES
- BLUE: WORDS IN HEMINGWAY TITLES
- PURPLE: ___ GLASS GLASSWARE
Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.
NYT Connections today (game #743) - the answers
The answers to today's Connections, game #743, are…
- YELLOW: KINDS OF JEANS BOYFRIEND, FLARE, MOM, SKINNY
- GREEN: FICTION CATEGORIES HISTORICAL, LITERARY, SPECULATIVE, YOUNG ADULT
- BLUE: WORDS IN HEMINGWAY TITLES BELL, FAREWELL, OLD MAN, SUN
- PURPLE: ___ GLASS GLASSWARE COCKTAIL, COLLINS, OLD FASHIONED, SHOT
- My rating: Hard
- My score: Fail
The first thing I thought when I saw today's Connections was 'alcoholic drinks' – not because I'm obsessed (I'm not a big drinker), but because OLD FASHIONED and COLLINS could both be types of COCKTAIL. But the presence of COCKTAIL itself suggested that was misdirection, so I looked elsewhere.
HISTORICAL, LITERARY, SPECULATIVE and YOUNG ADULT all seemed like examples of FICTION CATEGORIES and indeed my hunch was correct, giving me green.
Next, I thought FLARE, SKINNY and BELL might all be related to jeans, or types of trouser style – but didn't know what the fourth would be, so kept looking.
And I kept looking. And looking.
With nothing else suggesting itself I returned to that potential group and tried a succession of words – MOM, OLD FASHIONED and OLD MAN – but got it wrong each time. Turns out BELL was wrong, and what I should have had was BOYFRIEND, FLARE, MOM and SKINNY – but I've never heard the term BOYFRIEND JEANS and so lost my fledgling streak.
With hindsight I probably should have given up on that angle sooner, but neither WORDS IN HEMINGWAY TITLES or ___ GLASS GLASSWARE were groups I would ever have got, so it wouldn't have made any difference.
How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.
What is NYT Connections?
NYT Connections is one of several increasingly popular word games made by the New York Times. It challenges you to find groups of four items that share something in common, and each group has a different difficulty level: green is easy, yellow a little harder, blue often quite tough and purple usually very difficult.
On the plus side, you don't technically need to solve the final one, as you'll be able to answer that one by a process of elimination. What's more, you can make up to four mistakes, which gives you a little bit of breathing room.
It's a little more involved than something like Wordle, however, and there are plenty of opportunities for the game to trip you up with tricks. For instance, watch out for homophones and other word games that could disguise the answers.
It's playable for free via the NYT Games site on desktop or mobile.
