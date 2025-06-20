Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Friday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, June 20 (game #740).

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #741) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BRANDY

MALT

FIRM

BUTTER

STOUT

CIDER

PORT

HOUSE

LUXE

OUTFIT

THICK

SAUCE

SQUAT

GERM

CONCERN

SOLID

NYT Connections today (game #741) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Sturdy

Sturdy GREEN: Business

Business BLUE: Could be an iPhone?

Could be an iPhone? PURPLE: Roman could be another

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #741) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: STOCKY

STOCKY GREEN: COMPANY

COMPANY BLUE: APPLE PRODUCTS

APPLE PRODUCTS PURPLE: STARTS OF EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #741) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #741, are…

YELLOW: STOCKY SOLID, SQUAT, STOUT, THICK

SOLID, SQUAT, STOUT, THICK GREEN: COMPANY CONCERN, FIRM, HOUSE, OUTFIT

CONCERN, FIRM, HOUSE, OUTFIT BLUE: APPLE PRODUCTS BRANDY, BUTTER, CIDER, SAUCE

BRANDY, BUTTER, CIDER, SAUCE PURPLE: STARTS OF EUROPEAN COUNTRIES GERM, LUXE, MALT, PORT

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: 1 mistake

I made harder work of this than I probably needed to, but in fairness the NYT did throw in some classic misdirection today, with FIRM seemingly going with SOLID, SQUAT and STOUT, in my head at least, when really it was THICK that I was looking for to complete the yellow STOCKY group.

Surprisingly, I got purple first. This was a clever one, with GERM, LUXE, MALT and PORT all forming the starts of European nations – Germany, Luxembourg, Malta and Portugal, obviously.

I should really have got blue, Apple products, given that I spend my life writing about them. But rather than iPads and MacBooks, it was BRANDY, BUTTER, CIDER and SAUCE that I needed here.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

