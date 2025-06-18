Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, June 18 (game #738).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #739) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

FINAL

DESTINATION

TRAIN

STOPS

BLOCKS

BALL

MASKS

PAPERS

FOILS

JACKS

JACKETS

ROUTE

ATTENDANCE

GLOVES

STARTING POINT

HOMEWORK

NYT Connections today (game #739) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Student essentials

Student essentials GREEN: Sat-nav staples

Sat-nav staples BLUE: Play time

Play time PURPLE: Stick em with the pointy end

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #739) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: COMPONENTS OF ONE’S GRADE

COMPONENTS OF ONE’S GRADE GREEN: MAP APP OPTIONS

MAP APP OPTIONS BLUE: CLASSIC TOYS

CLASSIC TOYS PURPLE: FENCING GEAR

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #739) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #739, are…

YELLOW: COMPONENTS OF ONE’S GRADE ATTENDANCE, FINAL, HOMEWORK, PAPERS

ATTENDANCE, FINAL, HOMEWORK, PAPERS GREEN: MAP APP OPTIONS DESTINATION, ROUTE, STARTING POINT, STOPS

DESTINATION, ROUTE, STARTING POINT, STOPS BLUE: CLASSIC TOYS BALL, BLOCKS, JACKS, TRAIN

BALL, BLOCKS, JACKS, TRAIN PURPLE: FENCING GEAR FOILS, GLOVES, JACKETS, MASKS

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

I couldn't live without my sav-nav app. I can't imagine how people managed to get themselves to the right place without them, particularly driving – and particularly driving in a city.

I guess the answer is that they sometimes didn't; I'm old enough to remember plenty of road trips with my parents spent sitting in the back seat while they argued over a map and found themselves stuck in a one-way street to the wrong side of a town. Happy days.

Maybe that's why I solved green, MAP APP OPTIONS, first, with DESTINATION, ROUTE, STARTING POINT and STOPS all jumping out at me early on.

After that I was a little stuck and got 'one away' with purple before correctly identifying that FOILS, GLOVES, MASKS and JACKETS were all types of FENCING GEAR.

Yellow was COMPONENTS OF ONE’S GRADE, but that one confused me slightly; is ATTENDANCE really a part of a grade? I guess it is in the sense that if you never go to school you won't get a good mark, but it's not like anyone gets a B rather than an A because they had an extra couple of days off sick. Maybe this one got lost in translation between the US and UK…

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

