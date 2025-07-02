Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, July 2 (game #752).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #753) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

CONTACT

NUMBER

EXCHANGE

INSURANCE

ARRIVAL

COLLEGE

MARKET

POSITION

ALMANAC

FLIGHT

DEALINGS

TEAM

GATE

TAN

DESTINATION

INTERACTION

NYT Connections today (game #753) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: Communicating

Communicating GREEN: Crucial at the terminal

Crucial at the terminal BLUE: Player information

Player information PURPLE: Preceded by a profession that rhymes with “llama”

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #753) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: CORRESPONDENCE

GREEN: AIRPORT BOARD INFO

BLUE: PRO ATHLETE DATA

PURPLE: FARMERS' THINGS

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #753) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #753, are…

YELLOW: CORRESPONDENCE CONTACT, DEALINGS, EXCHANGE, INTERACTION

CONTACT, DEALINGS, EXCHANGE, INTERACTION GREEN: AIRPORT BOARD INFO ARRIVAL, DESTINATION, FLIGHT, GATE

ARRIVAL, DESTINATION, FLIGHT, GATE BLUE: PRO ATHLETE DATA COLLEGE, NUMBER, POSITION, TEAM

COLLEGE, NUMBER, POSITION, TEAM PURPLE: FARMERS' THINGS ALMANAC, INSURANCE, MARKET, TAN

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

My first two mistakes came trying to put together AIRPORT BOARD INFO including POSITION and then NUMBER instead of ARRIVAL. It seems obvious now, of course, but the word “time” after “arrival” would have helped.

Next, I struggled to see what was left from the eight remaining words and landed at PRO ATHLETE DATA through some fortunate shuffling.

I had never heard of several of these FARMERS’ THINGS before, but can see now why a farmer’s TAN could be a unique thing, as it indicates someone who works outside a great deal.

How did you do today? Let me know in the comments below.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, July 2, game #752)

YELLOW: KNOCKOFF BOOTLEG, COPY, FAKE, REPLICA

BOOTLEG, COPY, FAKE, REPLICA BLUE: WORDS AFTER "T-" MOBILE, PAIN, REX, SHIRT

MOBILE, PAIN, REX, SHIRT GREEN: ASSOCIATED WITH FREUD DREAMS, ID, OEDIPUS, SLIP

DREAMS, ID, OEDIPUS, SLIP PURPLE: STARTING WITH HIGH SCHOOL/COLLEGE ABBREVIATIONS FRESHWATER, JUNIPER, SENECA, SOPHOCLES