Battlefield 6 Open Beta weekend 2 gets an official start time among new changes, including All-Out Warfare playlist adjustments – here's what to expect
Open Beta Weekend 2 kicks off today
- Dice has announced new changes for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2
- Playlists will receive game mode rotation adjustments, including to the All-Out Warfare, and a Custom Search feature for maps and mode selection
- The second Open Beta starts today and ends on August 17
After the massive success that was the Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 1, Dice has revealed new changes it will be adding for Weekend 2.
The studio revealed the details in a new blog post, where it confirmed that it will be making playlist adjustments in Weekend 2 for more variety and choice, including to the All-Out Warfare playlist, which will include the Breakthrough, Conquest, and Rush game modes. You can check out the updated playlists below.
"Rotating through multiple modes within playlists helps us understand what our community enjoys as we shape the launch experience, and enables us to keep more fan-favorite modes available at the same time," it explained.
The second Open Beta will also add a new Custom Search feature to give players more control over map and mode selection.
"This feature allows you to choose your favorite combinations of maps and modes," the post said. "For example, if you want to play Conquest on Siege of Cairo, then matchmaking will prioritize putting you in a match with this combo, if available. Note that this is not a Server Browser (which is not being tested this week).
During Open Beta, Custom Search will be available for Open Weapon mode playlists as well, allowing players to mix and match maps and modes as they like.
In addition, Training Grounds will continue to offer the Firing Range and gameplay introductions for classes, Breakthrough, and Conquest, and players at career rank 14 and below will be able to access Initiation Mode, which includes AI Soldiers.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
"This initiation experience is tailored for new players and will shift from Breakthrough to Conquest. Separately, there will be a non-playable introduction to Rush as well," the developer said.
Dice also confirmed that Open Beta Weekend 2 will kick off today, Thursday, August 14, at 8 AM UTC / 1 AM PT / 9 AM BST.
The full game launches on October 10, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.
Open Beta Weekend 2 - Playlists Overview
Day 1 - Thursday, August 14:
- Conquest
- Rush
- Attack & Defend (Breakthrough, Rush)
- Close Quarters; Fast-paced playlist on smaller maps (Domination, King of the Hill)
- Closed Weapons All-Out Warfare (Conquest, Breakthrough)
Day 2 - Friday, August 15:
- Conquest
- Squad Deathmatch
- Close Quarters; Fast-paced playlist on smaller maps (Domination, King of the Hill, Squad Deathmatch)
- All-Out Warfare; Epic battles across expansive maps (Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush)
- Closed Weapons All-Out Warfare (Conquest, Breakthrough)
Day 3-4 - Saturday, August 16 - Sunday, August 17:
- Conquest
- Close Quarters; Fast-paced playlist on smaller maps (Domination, King of the Hill, Squad Deathmatch).
- All-Out Warfare; Epic battles across expansive maps (Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush)
- Closed Weapons All-Out Warfare (Conquest, Breakthrough)
You might also like...
- The Nintendo Switch 2 is the company’s least ambitious console to date, but its improvements are astronomical
- Assassin's Creed Shadows devs tease the return of some past series lore, including the Assassin vs. Templar conflict, the Isu, and a modern-day storyline – 'You can expect it to be expanded at some point, in some fashion'
- Monster Hunter Wilds patch notes reveal a new endgame expansion, 9-star monsters and additional stability fixes for PC
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.