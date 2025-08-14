Dice has announced new changes for the Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 2

Playlists will receive game mode rotation adjustments, including to the All-Out Warfare, and a Custom Search feature for maps and mode selection

The second Open Beta starts today and ends on August 17

After the massive success that was the Battlefield 6 Open Beta Weekend 1, Dice has revealed new changes it will be adding for Weekend 2.

The studio revealed the details in a new blog post, where it confirmed that it will be making playlist adjustments in Weekend 2 for more variety and choice, including to the All-Out Warfare playlist, which will include the Breakthrough, Conquest, and Rush game modes. You can check out the updated playlists below.

"Rotating through multiple modes within playlists helps us understand what our community enjoys as we shape the launch experience, and enables us to keep more fan-favorite modes available at the same time," it explained.

The second Open Beta will also add a new Custom Search feature to give players more control over map and mode selection.

"This feature allows you to choose your favorite combinations of maps and modes," the post said. "For example, if you want to play Conquest on Siege of Cairo, then matchmaking will prioritize putting you in a match with this combo, if available. Note that this is not a Server Browser (which is not being tested this week).

During Open Beta, Custom Search will be available for Open Weapon mode playlists as well, allowing players to mix and match maps and modes as they like.

In addition, Training Grounds will continue to offer the Firing Range and gameplay introductions for classes, Breakthrough, and Conquest, and players at career rank 14 and below will be able to access Initiation Mode, which includes AI Soldiers.

"This initiation experience is tailored for new players and will shift from Breakthrough to Conquest. Separately, there will be a non-playable introduction to Rush as well," the developer said.

Dice also confirmed that Open Beta Weekend 2 will kick off today, Thursday, August 14, at 8 AM UTC / 1 AM PT / 9 AM BST.

The full game launches on October 10, 2025, for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

Open Beta Weekend 2 - Playlists Overview

Day 1 - Thursday, August 14:

Conquest

Rush

Attack & Defend (Breakthrough, Rush)

Close Quarters; Fast-paced playlist on smaller maps (Domination, King of the Hill)

Closed Weapons All-Out Warfare (Conquest, Breakthrough)

Day 2 - Friday, August 15:

Conquest

Squad Deathmatch

Close Quarters; Fast-paced playlist on smaller maps (Domination, King of the Hill, Squad Deathmatch)

All-Out Warfare; Epic battles across expansive maps (Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush)

Closed Weapons All-Out Warfare (Conquest, Breakthrough)

Day 3-4 - Saturday, August 16 - Sunday, August 17:

Conquest

Close Quarters; Fast-paced playlist on smaller maps (Domination, King of the Hill, Squad Deathmatch).

All-Out Warfare; Epic battles across expansive maps (Conquest, Breakthrough, Rush)

Closed Weapons All-Out Warfare (Conquest, Breakthrough)