Battlefield 6 Season One launch build up: our live coverage of the release of the new update, and the free to play REDSEC battle royale mode
The rumors were true!
Battlefield 6 Season One is now just hours away. It's set to add a whole host of new content to the ongoing shooter, including the Blackwell Fields map, the Strikepoint mode, as well as three brand new weapons. There's also the arrival of a battle royale mode, which has now been confirmed to launch as part of Season One. It's officially called Battlefield: REDSEC.
We were very impressed with Battlefield 6 at launch, praising the game's well-tuned class systems and the tight but focused maps.
Hopefully, Battlefield 6 Season One will add even more great opportunities for players to keep returning to the game. So far, Battlefield 6 has ranked well on our best FPS games list, and we expect it to climb higher by the end of 2025. A new Battlefield battle royale mode could really elevate things, and the reveal key art certainly looks impressive.
Here's our live coverage in the build up to Battlefield 6 Season One. We'll offer key info on the start date, the new content that's set to be added, and then give some early impressions once it all goes live. Hopefully, we'll be able to get into the new season without issues, but if there's any downtime or server queues, we'll be sure to update this page live.
Battlefield 6 Season One start time
Battlefield 6 Season One starts October 28 at the times below:
- East Coast (US): 11AM ET
- West Coast (US): 8AM PT
- United Kingdom: 3PM GMT
- Central Europe: 4PM CET
- Australia (Sydney): 2AM AEDT (October 29)
- Japan (Tokyo): 12 AM JST (October 29)
What's being added in Battlefield 6 Season One?
There's a whole host of new content being added to Battlefield 6 as part of Season One. Here's the main highlights:
- Maps: Blackwell Fields (October 28), Eastwood (November 18), Winter Offensive (December 9)
- Modes: Strikepoint (October 28), Sabotage (November 18)
- Weapons: SOR-300SC, GGH-22, Mini Scout (October 28), DB-12, M357 Trait (November 18), Ice Climbing Axe (December 9)
- Vehicle: Traverser Mark 2 (October 28)
- Attachments: Rail Cover, IPV0 (October 28), Troy Angled (November 18)
- Feature: Battle Pickups (November 18)
- Event: Ice Lock (December 9)
- Battlefield: REDSEC battle royale (October 28)
Battlefield 6 battle royale release date and time
Eyes up.Plates on.#REDSEC arrives tomorrow at 8:00 PT / 15:00 UTC
We now know that the Battlefield 6 battle royale will launch alongside Season One. It's called Battlefield: REDSEC, and it's completely free to play. It'll arrive at the times below:
Battlefield 6 Season One patch
There will be a Battlefield 6 patch that arrives just before the launch of Season One. It makes several changes to the balancing of the game, and applies bug fixes and UI changes. Version 1.1.1.0 will be available at the times below:
- East Coast (US): 5AM ET
- West Coast (US): 2AM PT
- United Kingdom: 9AM GMT
- Central Europe: 10AM CET
- Australia (Sydney): 8PM AEDT (October 28)
- Japan (Tokyo): 6PM JST (October 28)
Live coverage as it happens
I work as TechRadar Gaming's Evergreen Editor, focusing on live service titles like Fortnite, Marvel Rivals and Battlefield 6. I'm extremely excited for Season One to begin, having played a decent amount of the game in the open beta, and since launch. Mostly, I can't wait for the battle royale mode, especially as it's free to play. Battlefield: REDSEC could seriously challenge Warzone in the battle royale space, though we'll have to wait and see how it plays.
Where to watch the Battlefield: REDSEC trailer
The Battlefield: REDSEC battle royale trailer will debut alongside its launch. You can view the trailer link below, though it won't go live until Battlefield 6 Season One does.
Here's the Battlefield REDSEC and Season One release time for your timezone
Battlefield: REDSEC is a brand new free-to-play battle royale mode that'll launch alongside Season One at the following times:
Battlefield 6 battle royale launches later today alongside Season One
Hello and happy release day! I'll be covering the launch of Battlefield 6 Season One live, building up to the start time, and the release of the Battlefield: REDSEC battle royale mode. Let's get started.