Battlefield 6 Season One launch build up: our live coverage of the release of the new update, and the free to play REDSEC battle royale mode

Battlefield 6 Season One is now just hours away. It's set to add a whole host of new content to the ongoing shooter, including the Blackwell Fields map, the Strikepoint mode, as well as three brand new weapons. There's also the arrival of a battle royale mode, which has now been confirmed to launch as part of Season One. It's officially called Battlefield: REDSEC.

We were very impressed with Battlefield 6 at launch, praising the game's well-tuned class systems and the tight but focused maps.

Hopefully, Battlefield 6 Season One will add even more great opportunities for players to keep returning to the game. So far, Battlefield 6 has ranked well on our best FPS games list, and we expect it to climb higher by the end of 2025. A new Battlefield battle royale mode could really elevate things, and the reveal key art certainly looks impressive.

Here's our live coverage in the build up to Battlefield 6 Season One. We'll offer key info on the start date, the new content that's set to be added, and then give some early impressions once it all goes live. Hopefully, we'll be able to get into the new season without issues, but if there's any downtime or server queues, we'll be sure to update this page live.

Battlefield 6 Season One start time

(Image credit: EA)

Battlefield 6 Season One starts October 28 at the times below:

East Coast (US): 11AM ET

11AM ET West Coast (US): 8AM PT

8AM PT United Kingdom: 3PM GMT

3PM GMT Central Europe: 4PM CET

4PM CET Australia (Sydney): 2AM AEDT (October 29)

2AM AEDT (October 29) Japan (Tokyo): 12 AM JST (October 29)

What's being added in Battlefield 6 Season One?

Battlefield 6 Season 1 Blackwell Fields Map Spotlight - YouTube Watch On

There's a whole host of new content being added to Battlefield 6 as part of Season One. Here's the main highlights:

Maps: Blackwell Fields (October 28), Eastwood (November 18), Winter Offensive (December 9)

Blackwell Fields (October 28), Eastwood (November 18), Winter Offensive (December 9) Modes: Strikepoint (October 28), Sabotage (November 18)

Strikepoint (October 28), Sabotage (November 18) Weapons: SOR-300SC, GGH-22, Mini Scout (October 28), DB-12, M357 Trait (November 18), Ice Climbing Axe (December 9)

SOR-300SC, GGH-22, Mini Scout (October 28), DB-12, M357 Trait (November 18), Ice Climbing Axe (December 9) Vehicle: Traverser Mark 2 (October 28)

Traverser Mark 2 (October 28) Attachments: Rail Cover, IPV0 (October 28), Troy Angled (November 18)

Rail Cover, IPV0 (October 28), Troy Angled (November 18) Feature: Battle Pickups (November 18)

Battle Pickups (November 18) Event: Ice Lock (December 9)

Ice Lock (December 9) Battlefield: REDSEC battle royale (October 28)

Eyes up.Plates on.#REDSEC arrives tomorrow at 8:00 PT / 15:00 UTC 🔴🔔 set reminder: https://t.co/xuRd1LETVr pic.twitter.com/Lpi7sufuayOctober 27, 2025

We now know that the Battlefield 6 battle royale will launch alongside Season One. It's called Battlefield: REDSEC, and it's completely free to play. It'll arrive at the times below:

East Coast (US): 11AM ET

11AM ET West Coast (US): 8AM PT

8AM PT United Kingdom: 3PM GMT

3PM GMT Central Europe: 4PM CET

4PM CET Australia (Sydney): 2AM AEDT (October 29)

2AM AEDT (October 29) Japan (Tokyo): 12 AM JST (October 29)

Battlefield 6 Season One patch

(Image credit: EA)

There will be a Battlefield 6 patch that arrives just before the launch of Season One. It makes several changes to the balancing of the game, and applies bug fixes and UI changes. Version 1.1.1.0 will be available at the times below:

East Coast (US): 5AM ET

5AM ET West Coast (US): 2AM PT

2AM PT United Kingdom: 9AM GMT

9AM GMT Central Europe: 10AM CET

10AM CET Australia (Sydney): 8PM AEDT (October 28)

8PM AEDT (October 28) Japan (Tokyo): 6PM JST (October 28)

Live coverage as it happens