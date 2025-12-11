Marvel Rivals Season 5.5 launch: our live coverage of the Rogue update, including downtime and release date

Marvel Rivals Season 5.5 launches later this week, bringing Rogue as a brand new Vanguard on December 12. The iconic mutant has been heavily requested ever since Marvel Rivals launched, and now players will be able to dive in and push the front line forward using shields and heavy attacks.

There's a fresh Season 5.5 Battle Pass too, giving players plenty to claim before the arrival of the next Season of Marvel Rivals. Now that NetEase has revealed the full details for Marvel Rivals Season 5.5, we can start to dig into what's changed. It's remarkable just how quickly the game's meta can switch up with each major update, and it's no surprise that Marvel Rivals still ranks highly on our best PC games list.

I've now played 300 hours of Marvel Rivals since launch, and I've been jumping in at the start of every season to try out the new Hero. I'm very excited to get my hands on Rogue, and absolutely ready to be pulled back into a Vanguard role. It's not just the arrival of Rogue that'll switch up Season 5.5, however, as there are changes to Heroes like Wolverine and Luna Snow that will surely change the meta going forward.

Here's the Marvel Rivals Season 5.5 launch info, alongside details on what to expect from the new major update. I'll be covering the launch as it happens, detailing downtime and then giving some early impressions once everything is live.

Marvel Rivals Season 5.5 estimated start time

Marvel Rivals Season 5.5 is expected to launch on December 12 at the times below:

East Coast (US): 6AM ET

6AM ET West Coast (US): 3AM PT

3AM PT United Kingdom: 11AM GMT

11AM GMT Australia (Sydney): 10PM AEST

10PM AEST Japan (Tokyo): 8PM JST

This is an estimation based on the confirmed downtime start time, and the fact that the game is expected to be offline for precisely two hours. This has been the case all year between seasonal switchovers.

Marvel Rivals Season 5.5 Downtime

Marvel Rivals Season 5.5 downtime begins at the following times, and is expected to last 2 hours.

East Coast (US): 4AM ET

4AM ET West Coast (US): 1AM PT

1AM PT United Kingdom: 9AM GMT

9AM GMT Australia (Sydney): 8PM AEST

8PM AEST Japan (Tokyo): 6PM JST

Marvel Rivals Rogue

Rogue joins Marvel Rivals Season 5.5 as a Vanguard. She has an exclusive ability that steals powers from enemies she eliminates. We've already seen her steal Dr Strange's shield, and Loki's regenerative healing move. Her Ultimate drains Ultimate energy from nearby foes, which could be absolutely devastating when targeting support characters like Luna Snow.

Explosive Entanglement is a team up between Gambit and Magneto introduced in Season 5. Rogue joins this Team Up, and powers up her attacks with healing energy, and AoE damage. Overall, Rogue could be the most versatile Vanguard ever introduced, thanks to her ability to steal powers from enemies.

Marvel Rivals Season 5.5 Hero Balancing

Marvel Rivals: Season 5.5 Update // Dev Vision Vol. 12 - YouTube Watch On

The following Hero balancing updates are now live in Marvel Rivals Season 5:

Hero balancing (buffs): Thor, Emma Frost, The Thing, Blade, Phoenix, The Punisher, Human Torch, Wolverine, Scarlet Witch, Loki, Luna Snow, Ultron

Thor, Emma Frost, The Thing, Blade, Phoenix, The Punisher, Human Torch, Wolverine, Scarlet Witch, Loki, Luna Snow, Ultron Hero Balancing (nerfs): Peni Parker, Psylocke, Daredevil, Gambit, Invisible Woman, Rocket Raccoon

Marvel Rivals Season 5.5 ranked changes

There's plenty of Ranked Changes added as part of Marvel Rivals Season 5.5. Here's the headline info:

Rank rewards: Reach Gold for a bonus Rogue costume

Reach Gold for a bonus Rogue costume Nameplates: Diamond and Platinum, Crests of Honor for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and Top 500

Diamond and Platinum, Crests of Honor for Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, and Top 500 Placement: From Season 5 onward, your first 10 ranked matches are Placement Matches. Your performance determines your starting tier

Marvel Rivals Season 5.5 live coverage as it happens