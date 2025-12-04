A limited-time gacha mini-game has been added to Marvel Rivals to celebrate the game's first anniversary

The mini-game required players to spend Units in exchange for a Psylocke hero bundle filled with goodies

Marvel Zombies has also been extended to January 16

The first anniversary of Marvel Rivals is right around the corner, and to continue the celebrations, a new gacha system has been added to the game that will reward players with a limited-time hero bundle.

After installing the latest patch, players may notice a new feature on the Rivals' Day Times Square event screen tab called Van Dyne's: Grand Opening, offering an event-exclusive hero bundle for Psylocke.

This bundle, which is available from December 4 to December 18, includes the Daring Daifuku Costume, emojis, spray, MVP animation, and nameplate, but to claim the hidden goodies, players must roll their Units by popping balloons.

As NetEase explained, players can automatically win all the items on offer for just 100 Units if they manage to pop the balloon hiding the Psylocke skin--which is a pretty good deal considering hero bundles typically cost between 2,200 and 2,500 Units in the store.

However, if you're unlucky, the next attempt will cost 300 Units, and then each attempt after that will increase. If you're really unlucky, then the entire cost of the bundle will set you back 2400 Units.

In addition to the new mini-game, the Rivals' Day Times Square Countdown will officially kick off on December 6 at midnight local time, where players can be treated to a fireworks display, as well as earn 200 Units and the epic title Rivals' Day 2025.

Don't worry if you miss out on these rewards; they'll still be available to claim within 72 hours after the countdown ends when entering Times Square.

Alongside a neat Marvel Rivals year-in-review report players can look at, NetEase has confirmed that it's extending its Marvel Zombies mode even further.

Originally, the PvE mode was set to end this week after being extended by three weeks, but now it will end on January 16, 2026, instead.

For more, be sure to check out our Marvel Rivals guide for everything you need to know about this current season, release times for Season 5.5, and upcoming heroes, like Rogue.

