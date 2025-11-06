The latest Marvel Rivals patch notes have teased the addition of two more X-Men

Fans have spotted artwork teasing Rogue and Gambit

Rumors suggest they'll be added in Season 5 on November 14

It looks like Marvel Rivals will soon introduce two of the most highly anticipated X-Men to the roster.

As GamesRadar reports, Rogue and Gambit have been spotted in the thumbnail for the latest patch notes, seemingly confirming that NetEase Games plans to add the X-Men duo to the roster sometime soon.

The thumbnail is covered with a high-contrast yellow filter, but thanks to user 'badguyjohn', and the power of editing to enhance the image, the artwork is a lot clearer, and yeah, that sure looks like Rogue and Gambit.

Our first look at the X-Men couple shows the pair in some sort of variation of their classic comic book costumes: Rogue with her curly hair, cropped jacket, and jumpsuit, and Gambit with his iconic headpiece and long overcoat.

botched, but clearer look at rogue and gambit in #MarvelRivals https://t.co/gX8G2dDBNl pic.twitter.com/XXI3Twur9QNovember 5, 2025

NetEase Games hasn't announced Rogue and Gambit just yet, but they have long been rumored to be joining the roster. Recent leaks also suggested that the characters will be added in Season 5, which is set to begin on November 14.

If they are, they may both be Duelists or even classed as Vanguards, if you take into account their respective abilities from the comic books.

Marvel Rivals is currently in Season 4.5 and recently added Daredevil as a Duelist.

For more, be sure to check our Marvel Rivals next season guide for everything you need to know, including roadmap details, release times for Season 5, and more.

