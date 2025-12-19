Soverli enables multiple operating systems to run simultaneously on a single smartphone

Mission-critical users can maintain workflow even if Android becomes compromised

Employees can separate personal and business environments without sacrificing device functionality

A Swiss cybersecurity startup, Soverli, has announced a new approach to mobile security that works alongside Android and iOS on commercial smartphones.

The company aims to deliver a fully auditable operating system layer that can run independently, even if the underlying OS is compromised.

This architecture lets organizations maintain operational continuity without giving up the features and convenience users expect from standard devices.

Mission-critical applications and early adoption

Observers often compare Soverli’s model to Proton, applying a similar high-assurance approach to smartphones rather than email and VPN services.

Soverli’s initial use cases focus on mission-critical communication for public-sector organizations and first responders.

Pilots include emergency services, police, and firefighting units, where constant availability is essential.

By running a dedicated software stack in isolation from Android, essential workflows remain functional even during misconfigurations or attacks affecting the primary operating system.

Journalists and human rights workers can also use the isolated environment to protect communications, ensuring secure messaging apps operate away from surveillance or interference.

“We built a fully-auditable smartphone sovereign layer that stays operational even when Android is compromised,” said Ivan Puddu, co-founder and CEO of Soverli.

“It’s a paradigm shift: instead of hoping the OS never breaks, Soverli guarantees continuity if it does, without forcing users to give up the modern smartphone experience they expect.”

The platform has drawn interest from enterprises exploring secure bring-your-own-device programs.

Employees can keep a personal environment alongside a tightly controlled business workspace, protecting sensitive corporate data without eroding personal privacy.

The architecture supports standard business smartphones while separating personal and work environments.

Security features integrate with mobile device management systems and provide identity theft protection through auditable verification processes.

Engineers developed the technology over four years at ETH Zurich, allowing multiple operating systems to run simultaneously on a single device without hardware modifications.

The patent-pending system reduces the attack surface for critical applications, while encryption tools protect data inside the isolated OS.

Users can switch between Android and the sovereign OS in milliseconds, balancing convenience with added security.

The startup has demonstrated Signal running inside the sovereign layer, confirming that messages remain confidential even if the main OS is compromised.

The approach aligns with Europe’s broader push toward digital sovereignty, where governments and organizations require auditable infrastructure.

Smartphones, long viewed as a weak point, can now support sovereign-grade protection without removing functionality or forcing usability trade-offs.

With $2.6 million in pre-seed funding, Soverli plans to expand engineering teams, strengthen OEM partnerships, and scale integrations with enterprise productivity tools.

“People deserve phones they can actually trust, and OEMs must deliver it,” said Antonia Albert, investor at Founderful.

“Soverli’s Swiss-made sovereign layer is the kind of breakthrough that can rewrite the rules of mobile security.”

