GrapheneOS architecture limits attack surfaces and restricts background data access automatically

Motorola to pair ThinkShield protections with GrapheneOS to strengthen smartphone security

Google Pixel series remains the only officially supported hardware for GrapheneOS currently

Motorola has announced a new partnership with the GrapheneOS Foundation to explore a more secure approach to Android for business smartphones.

GrapheneOS is a privacy-focused operating system built on the Android Open Source Project.

Its architecture limits attack surfaces and restricts background data access, making it attractive for organizations that handle sensitive information.

GrapheneOS reduces vulnerabilities

By pairing this with Motorola’s existing security expertise and Lenovo’s ThinkShield protections, the partnership promises a foundation for smartphones designed from the ground up to resist attacks while remaining practical for enterprise use.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Motorola to bring GrapheneOS’s industry-leading privacy- and security-focused mobile operating system to its next-generation smartphone,” said a spokesperson at GrapheneOS.

“This collaboration marks a milestone in expanding the reach of GrapheneOS, and we applaud Motorola for taking this step toward advancing mobile security.”

Despite the optimism, Google Pixel devices remain the only officially supported hardware for GrapheneOS, and none of these phones currently qualify as enterprise-grade.

This is a technical gap Motorola hopes to address before delivering business smartphones capable of running the hardened operating system.

Despite the announcement, Motorola has indicated that devices running GrapheneOS will not appear in the immediate future.

The collaboration is research and development heavy, with joint work on software enhancements, security technologies, and operational integration continuing behind the scenes.

For organizations looking for ready-to-deploy solutions, this means the benefits of the partnership will take time to materialize in actual hardware.

GrapheneOS is still a work in progress, and it recently requested more 10Gbps or higher dedicated servers to host its OS and app updates in Europe.

Mullvad.net has already offered to sponsor these servers, which could help support future enterprise deployments of GrapheneOS-powered devices.

Alongside the GrapheneOS collaboration, Motorola is expanding its business-focused tools with Moto Analytics and Moto Secure.

Moto Analytics gives IT administrators detailed operational visibility across fleets, from app stability to battery health and connectivity performance, allowing enterprise teams to proactively address issues, improve uptime, and maintain employee productivity without relying solely on traditional device management tools.

Moto Secure is also receiving an update through Private Image Data, which removes sensitive metadata from photos automatically.

By clearing location and device information while preserving the image itself, this feature strengthens privacy in day-to-day device use.

