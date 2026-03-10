Turtle Beach has announced two new designs to celebrate Mar10 Day

This includes a new wireless controller and wired gaming headset

Both hit shelves on March 30, 2026, and are available to preorder now

Mar10 Day (or Mario Day), Nintendo's official celebration of all things Super Mario, is here, and gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach has revealed two new products to commemorate it.

They're both new variants of existing products: the Turtle Beach Rematch Wireless Controller and the Turtle Beach Airlite Fit Wired Gaming Headset. The controller is decked out in a new 'Mario & Luigi' design, and there are no prizes for guessing which characters are now emblazoned on it.

A cross-armed 3D render of Luigi sits on the left grip, with Mario in a similar position on the right one. The rest of the controller is a cheerful blue, aside from a colorful Super Mario logo and bright red thumbstick caps. It's a pretty basic design overall, but it does have some bright RGB lighting to liven it up.

It also boasts tunneling magnetoresistance (TMR) sensors in its thumbsticks, which should help increase its longevity and motion control support. For $64.99 / £64.99, it comes in handily cheaper than the console maker's $84.99 / £74.99 Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller, too.

The new 'Mario Star' Airlite Fit adds some cool translucent plastic to the lightweight wired headset's design, plus a little monochrome graphic of Mario and a Super Star on the earcup.

For the impressively budget-friendly price of $27.99 / £19.99, you shouldn't expect miracles from the sound, but it is powered by 40mm speakers and comes fitted with a flip-to-mute noise-cancelling mic.

Both products are available to preorder now via the Turtle Beach website and will hit store shelves on March 30, 2026.

