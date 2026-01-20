A new DualSense Wireless controller and Pulse Elite wireless headset inspired by Marathon have been announced

The Dualsense will cost $84.99, and the US-exclusive Pulse Elite will cost $169.99

Preorders begin on January 29, and the accessories will launch alongside the game on March 5

Bungie's first-person extraction shooter is officially launching on March 5, 2026, for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, and to coincide with the release, Sony has unveiled a set of limited-edition PS5 accessories inspired by the game.

The Marathon Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller is priced at $84.99 / €84.99 / £74.99 and wrapped in bold neon green graphics and logos inspired by the game's futuristic world.

It launches alongside the game on March 5, with preorders beginning on January 29 at PlayStation Direct and participating retailers.

There's also the Marathon Limited Edition Pulse Elite wireless headset, which will only be available in the US and sold exclusively on the PlayStation Direct store, for $169.99.

The white Pulse Elite will match the DualSense in style, with bold neon green and pink shapes and other Marathon-inspired icons.

"We were excited for the opportunity to commemorate Marathon’s launch with a limited edition design that would excite our fans and our team, and feel like a true part of the world we’re building, something that could exist naturally alongside other objects in the game and feel functional, grounded, and authentic to the universe of Marathon," said Bungie in a PlayStation Blog post.

"We set out to create a design that paid homage to the bold graphic design, vibrant color and visual art direction of the game and its industrial design, architecture and environmental surfaces and equipment. The result is a design that reflects the world’s balance of form and function, where clean lines, purposeful markings, and vivid accents come together to feel both futuristic and believable."

Marathon preorders are also now available on Steam , PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. The Standard Edition will cost $39.99 / £34.99/ €34.99, while the Deluxe Edition will cost $49.99 / £49.99 / €49.99. A Collector's Edition has also been announced.

