Sony unveiled a new 'HyperPop' accessory collection — but it's absolutely hideous
Puke green controller, anyone?
- Sony has revealed a new accessory collection
- Dubbed the Hyperop Collection, it offers three new accessory and console cover colorways
- They're available to pre-order from January 16
Sony has just lifted the curtain on its latest accessory collection, and I can't be the only one that thinks that everything in it is seriously ugly.
Dubbed the 'Hyperpop Collection' it offers three new accessory colorways: Techno Red, Remix Green, and Rhythm Blue. Each one is basically a bright primary color, paired with a black gradient. The designs are available on new DualSense Wireless Controller models or PS5 Slim console covers.
Honestly, all three colorways look like something a ten year old would whip up in Photoshop when messing around with the gradient tool and I won't be falling over myself to add any of the new gear to my collection.
Commenters on the YouTube reveal trailer seem a little more positive towards the collection. "Finally after 22 years, PlayStation has the Mountain Dew edition," wrote one fan. "That green controller looks absolutely insane and fire. I want that green one," added another.
Many have pointed out the apparent lack of PlayStation Pro console covers, though. Indeed, looking at the official press release it does appear as though PS5 Pro owners have been left in the cold a bit with this one.
The Hyperpop DualSense Wireless Controllers will retail for $84.99 / £74.99, while the PS5 Slim console covers will cost $74.99 / £64.99. Sony states that the console covers will only be available in "limited quantities" and "select markets" - so presumably the company is not anticipating that much demand.
This might be the reason why there seems to be no PS5 Pro variants for now. Maybe we'll see them announced down the line if these new colorways are a hit.
The entire collection will be available to pre-order from January 16 at 10AM ET in the US or 10AM local time in the UK.
