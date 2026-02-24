As a PlayStation fanatic and collector, I am always hovering over the pre-order button for any and all DualSense editions that Sony releases.

And my interest has long been held in the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Limited Edition DualSense controller too. Right now, it's even had its price slashed at PlayStation Direct in the USA from $84, all the way down to just $64.

It's a subtle design and doesn't feature a massive Death Stranding-esque artwork emblazoned over it - but I can't help but want to add it to my collection.

It wasn't received hugely well by fans at the time of its launch last year, but I have long coveted and held a candle for it - and at this price, it's an excellent offering for a limited edition pad.

Today's best PS5 DualSense controller deal

Remember, you won't find this controller anywhere else and certainly not at list price or this excellent discounted price.

I'm a huge fan of all DualSense Wireless Controller designs, on the whole, and while this one had its critics for being too plain, I've harbored an ongoing desire to add it to my PS5 collection. The contrasting orange design flares and graphics bounce beautifully off the blackness of the rest of the pad, and it remains an official pad adorned with officals nod to the game, which is always enjoyable in my eyes.

If you've been umming and ahhing about this particular pad since it was launched last year, then now is a superb time to strike and add it to your collection.

