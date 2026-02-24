Across PS5 controllers, headsets, and accessories, Nacon has been one of the most consistent third-party supporters. I've tested and reviewed more products from the brand than I can count at this point, from its more budget-friendly options to its most premium options. And the latter is what I'm here to chat about today.

That's because a number of top-shelf Nacon products are seeing some pretty sizeable discounts at present. The Revolution 5 Pro controller has two limited edition camo colorways available for $50 less at PS Direct, while the Daija fight stick and RIG 900 Max HS (my favorite wireless gaming headset) are heavily discounted at Amazon.

I've reviewed each and every one of these PS5 accessories and found much to love about all of them. The RIG 900 Max HS, especially, is a terrific premium headset, sporting a bold flexible design and superb sound quality. It even comes with its own charging dock when you need to top up its already impressive battery life.

The best Nacon PS5 deals right now

